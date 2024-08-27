China launches direct flight from Islamabad: Here's complete schedule

ISLAMABAD - China has successfully launched a new direct flight route between Guangzhou and Islamabad, further strengthening ties and enhancing connectivity between the two countries.

The introduction of the Guangzhou-Islamabad route follows the recent announcement by Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, that Pakistan will provide visa-free entry for Chinese citizens.

This move is aimed at boosting economic and industrial collaboration between the two nations. The new route will operate three times a week, with flights scheduled on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays, offering more travel options for passengers and fostering closer bilateral relations.