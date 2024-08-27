Search

Pakistan

Another journalist killed in Sindh

Web Desk
08:55 PM | 27 Aug, 2024
Muhammad Bachal Ghunio
Source: X

A journalist was killed in an attack by suspected bandits operating in the riverine area of Sindh, the provincial home ministry announced on Tuesday, bringing the total number of media workers killed in the province this year to 11.

Muhammad Bachal Ghunio, a journalist affiliated with Awaz TV, was shot dead on Monday in the riverine regions near Sindh’s Ghotki district. While his family and locals suspect the involvement of bandits from these areas, police have suggested that the killing may have been due to “personal enmity.”

This incident follows the recent killing of 12 policemen in Punjab’s Rahim Yar Khan district, where bandits attacked them with guns and rocket-propelled grenades. The Kacha area, known for its hideouts along the Indus River, is notorious for harboring heavily armed bandits who evade police capture.

Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar stated on Tuesday, “The perpetrators involved in the murder of journalist Muhammad Bachal Ghunio in an attack by dacoits in the riverine areas should be brought to justice as soon as possible.”

Bandits frequently target travelers on highways in Sindh, Punjab, and other parts of Pakistan. Some regions in these provinces are so perilous that people avoid traveling after sunset to prevent robberies, although police claim to have cleared most “no-go areas.” Kidnappings for ransom by bandits also occur in various parts of the country.

Northern Sindh has increasingly become a dangerous area for journalists, with several killed and many falsely accused in recent years.

Ghunio’s murder occurred just one day after a local court denied bail to parliamentarian Khalid Lund and his sons Shahbaz Lund and Noor Muhammad Lund, who are suspects in the murder of another Ghotki journalist, Nasrullah Gadani, killed in May.

Pakistan consistently ranks among the most dangerous countries for journalists, with many facing threats, intimidation, and violence. The government and military deny persecuting media workers.

According to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), 103 journalists and media workers were killed in Pakistan between 1992 and 2024. A report published by Freedom Network in June stated that 10 media workers were killed in Sindh this year, with Ghunio’s death bringing the total to 11.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

09:25 PM | 27 Aug, 2024

Pakistan plans to raise $4 billion from Middle Eastern banks

08:55 PM | 27 Aug, 2024

Another journalist killed in Sindh

08:14 PM | 27 Aug, 2024

Two Pakistani startups make it to Forbes 'Asia 100 to Watch 2024' list

07:40 PM | 27 Aug, 2024

Robbers make off with PKR 30 million from cash van outside Islamabad ...

06:52 PM | 27 Aug, 2024

Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem performs javelin throw at ...

05:28 PM | 27 Aug, 2024

Free student tickets for second Test: PCB imposes conditions on entry

Pakistan

09:08 AM | 26 Aug, 2024

Balochistan Bleeding: Assistant Commissioner injured as multiple ...

02:41 PM | 26 Aug, 2024

PML-N MPA Rana Afzal Hussain dies of heart attack

10:38 AM | 25 Aug, 2024

Rawalpindi-bound bus crashes near Kahuta, leaving 29 dead, one Injured

11:21 PM | 26 Aug, 2024

Mohsin Naqvi says Baloch separatists, TTP behind militant attacks in ...

01:24 PM | 25 Aug, 2024

Lahore businessman stripped, filmed, and blackmailed after falling ...

08:51 AM | 26 Aug, 2024

Mobile phone service suspended in Karachi, parts of Sindh amid ...

Advertisement

Latest

09:25 PM | 27 Aug, 2024

Pakistan plans to raise $4 billion from Middle Eastern banks

Gold & Silver

02:23 PM | 24 Aug, 2024

Gold hits another all-time high in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Currency Rates Today - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 27 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 27, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was quoted at 278.5 for buying and 280.2 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.

British Pound rate is 363.41 for buying, and 367.71 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.78 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.73.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.5  280.2 
Euro EUR 309.4 311.89
UK Pound Sterling GBP 363.41 367.71
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.78 76.23
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.73 74.43
Australian Dollar AUD 185.25 189.83
Bahrain Dinar BHD 737.2 742.29
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: