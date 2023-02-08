Pakistan dispatches relief aid to earthquake-hit Syria

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Wednesday dispatched an assistance package to Syria where death toll from deadly earthquake has surpassed 2,600 while 5,000 others were injured.

On Monday, a 7.8 magnitude earthquake and dozens of aftershocks struck Turkiye and Syria where death toll has risen above 11,200 while rescuers raced to save survivors stranded under rubble.

Federal Minister for Education Rana Tanveer Hussain, Chairman NDMA, Lt General Inam Haider and Syrian Ambassador to Pakistan Dr. Ramez AlRaee attended the dispatching ceremony at Islamabad International Airport.

This tranche is part of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s announced assistance for earthquake affectees in Syria & Turkiye. It comprised of 2,600 blankets and 270 big family tents out of cumulative 4,000 blankets and 6,000 tents as part of initial consignment. The consignment was dispatched through special chartered flight of PIA to Syria.

While expressing grief over the loss of lives, the minister said Pakistan will continue to support Syria in the humanitarian crisis caused by the earthquake. The chairman NDMA said while Pakistan is still recovering from Floods 2022, Prime Minister has directed NDMA to make all-out relief assistance efforts for brotherly muslim countries in these challenging times.

He apprised that a large NDMA road convoy loaded with relief items will tentatively leave on 10th February for Syria.

NDMA is also arranging Urban Search and Rescue team for Syria and Turkiye. Besides that, NDMA will collect any donation articles from NGOs, government departments and people for packaged cargo dispatch to Syria & Turkiye in coming days. Syrian Ambassador thanked Government and People of Pakistan for sending humanitarian assistance for affectees in the hour of need.