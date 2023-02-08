Second Pakistani plane jets off to Turkiye with humanitarian aid for earthquake victims

ISLAMABAD – Second plane loaded with rescue equipment, and medical materials for the victims of the earthquake in Turkiye, took off from the PAF Lahore airbase.

It was reported that the flight will be traveling to Adana, which is said to be one of the affected areas in Turkiye. The second Pakistan Air Force C-130 Hercules aircraft left for the quake-hit nation where the death toll surpassed 8,000.

Ankara remained at the forefront of humanitarian efforts in times of crisis in the South Asian nation last year when massive floods ravaged the country.

Pakistan has sent another C130 Aircraft to help the people of Turkiye 🇵🇰🤝🏼🇹🇷#PakistanStandsWithTurkey



The flight will be travelling from Lahore to Adana (one of the affected areas) in Turkey ✈ pic.twitter.com/nvawjDTxCB — Pandastic Tweets 🐼 (@MrSherry_) February 8, 2023

Earlier, Pakistan Army dispatched Urban Search and Rescue Team, which includes specialists, sniffer dogs, search equipment, and a medical team comprising army physicians, and nursing staff. 30-bed mobile hospital, tents, blankets, and other relief items were also been sent.

Pakistan’s friendly nation and its neighboring region witnessed one of the worst disasters in recent times as thousands of buildings were toppled by the earthquake.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who postponed his recent visit, established a relief fund to help the victims of a devastating earthquake. Office of the Controller General of Accounts has issued for the establishment of the Prime Minister's Relief Fund for Turkiye Earthquake Victims, G-12166.

The decision to establish the fund was taken at a meeting of federal cabinet when the premier also appealed the people to generously donate for the earthquake victims in Turkiye.