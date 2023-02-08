Second Pakistani plane jets off to Turkiye with humanitarian aid for earthquake victims

ISLAMABAD – Second plane loaded with rescue equipment, and medical materials for the victims of the earthquake in Turkiye, took off from the PAF Lahore airbase.
It was reported that the flight will be traveling to Adana, which is said to be one of the affected areas in Turkiye. The second Pakistan Air Force C-130 Hercules aircraft left for the quake-hit nation where the death toll surpassed 8,000.
Ankara remained at the forefront of humanitarian efforts in times of crisis in the South Asian nation last year when massive floods ravaged the country.
Earlier, Pakistan Army dispatched Urban Search and Rescue Team, which includes specialists, sniffer dogs, search equipment, and a medical team comprising army physicians, and nursing staff. 30-bed mobile hospital, tents, blankets, and other relief items were also been sent.
Pakistan’s friendly nation and its neighboring region witnessed one of the worst disasters in recent times as thousands of buildings were toppled by the earthquake.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who postponed his recent visit, established a relief fund to help the victims of a devastating earthquake. Office of the Controller General of Accounts has issued for the establishment of the Prime Minister's Relief Fund for Turkiye Earthquake Victims, G-12166.
The decision to establish the fund was taken at a meeting of federal cabinet when the premier also appealed the people to generously donate for the earthquake victims in Turkiye.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 8, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|276.9
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|296.12
|296.74
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|331.78
|332.48
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.06
|75.36
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.48
|73.79
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190.31
|192.71
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.23
|740.23
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205.22
|207.42
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.72
|41.12
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.92
|40.32
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.08
|35.45
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|900.32
|909.32
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.65
|65.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.19
|176.18
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.12
|27.41
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|715.11
|723.11
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|75.64
|76.34
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.03
|210.03
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.1
|26.4
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|297.31
|299.81
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs199,500 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs171,040.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs167,318 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 199,500
|PKR 2,340
|Karachi
|PKR 199,500
|PKR 2,340
|Islamabad
|PKR 199,500
|PKR 2,340
|Peshawar
|PKR 199,500
|PKR 2,340
|Quetta
|PKR 199,500
|PKR 2,340
|Sialkot
|PKR 199,500
|PKR 2,340
|Attock
|PKR 199,500
|PKR 2,340
|Gujranwala
|PKR 199,500
|PKR 2,340
|Jehlum
|PKR 199,500
|PKR 2,340
|Multan
|PKR 199,500
|PKR 2,340
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 199,500
|PKR 2,340
|Gujrat
|PKR 199,500
|PKR 2,340
|Nawabshah
|PKR 199,500
|PKR 2,340
|Chakwal
|PKR 199,500
|PKR 2,340
|Hyderabad
|PKR 199,500
|PKR 2,340
|Nowshehra
|PKR 199,500
|PKR 2,340
|Sargodha
|PKR 199,500
|PKR 2,340
|Faisalabad
|PKR 199,500
|PKR 2,340
|Mirpur
|PKR 199,500
|PKR 2,340
