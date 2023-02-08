President Alvi writes to ECP to announce elections date for KP, Punjab without any delay

ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday wrote a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to announce the elections date of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab at the earliest.

In his letter, President Alvi gives a reminder to country’s top electoral watchdog to announce the date for elections for two local legislatures, urging the commission to end dangerous speculative propaganda.

He mentioned that the election of the assembly is to be held within 90 days of the dissolution citing Article 224(2) of the Constitution, and said the conduct and holding of elections was the primary and essential duty of the tribunal.

The ECP will be held responsible and answerable for the violation of the Constitution if it failed to discharge its functions and duties. Alvi, a key leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), added that he was under oath to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution being the head of the state.

President Dr. Arif Alvi, in a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), has asked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to immediately announce the date of elections for provincial assemblies as per Elections Act, 2017 by issuing the election schedule — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) February 8, 2023

Alvi related delay or postponement of elections with serious long-term set-backs to democracy.

President approached ECP, days after several members of the PDM alliance insisted that Pakistan could not afford different elections.