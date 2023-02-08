Search

Saudi Arabia’s king Salman, crown prince MBS grieved over death of Pervez Musharraf

Web Desk 02:43 PM | 8 Feb, 2023
RIYADH – Saudi Arabian monarchs expressed condolences over the death of former Pakistani military chief and President General (retd) Pervez Musharraf, who succumbed to his chronic illness on Sunday.

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman expressed condolences to incumbent President Alvi after the passing of Pervez Musharraf.

Kingdom’s leaders prayed for the deceased and offered their condolences to his family and Pakistani people.

Musharraf, the country’s last military ruler, breathed his last at American Hospital in Dubai. He was hospitalised for a couple of months due to a complication of a rare disease, per reports.

On Tuesday, his final prayers were offered in the Sindh capital where thousands attended to pay respect to the former President.

Who attended the funeral of former military ruler Pervez Musharraf?

Current CJCSC Gen Sahir Shamshad, former military chiefs Qamar Javed Bajwa, Ashfaq Parvez Kayani, and Aslam Beg also attended the funeral.

Latest

Islamabad court hands over Sheikh Rashid to Murree police on one-day ...

04:00 PM | 8 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 8th February  2023

09:05 AM | 8 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 8, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 276.9 280.15
Euro EUR 296.12 296.74
UK Pound Sterling GBP 331.78 332.48
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.06 75.36
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.48 73.79
Australian Dollar AUD 190.31 192.71
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.23 740.23
Canadian Dollar CAD 205.22 207.42
China Yuan CNY 40.72 41.12
Danish Krone DKK 39.92 40.32
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.08 35.45
Indian Rupee INR 3.35 3.46
Japanese Yen JPY 2.5 2.54
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 900.32 909.32
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.65 65.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.19 176.18
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.12 27.41
Omani Riyal OMR 715.11 723.11
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 75.64 76.34
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.03 210.03
Swedish Korona SEK 26.1 26.4
Swiss Franc CHF 297.31 299.81
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs199,500 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs171,040.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs167,318 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 199,500 PKR 2,340
Karachi PKR 199,500 PKR 2,340
Islamabad PKR 199,500 PKR 2,340
Peshawar PKR 199,500 PKR 2,340
Quetta PKR 199,500 PKR 2,340
Sialkot PKR 199,500 PKR 2,340
Attock PKR 199,500 PKR 2,340
Gujranwala PKR 199,500 PKR 2,340
Jehlum PKR 199,500 PKR 2,340
Multan PKR 199,500 PKR 2,340
Bahawalpur PKR 199,500 PKR 2,340
Gujrat PKR 199,500 PKR 2,340
Nawabshah PKR 199,500 PKR 2,340
Chakwal PKR 199,500 PKR 2,340
Hyderabad PKR 199,500 PKR 2,340
Nowshehra PKR 199,500 PKR 2,340
Sargodha PKR 199,500 PKR 2,340
Faisalabad PKR 199,500 PKR 2,340
Mirpur PKR 199,500 PKR 2,340

