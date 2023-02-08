Saudi Arabia’s king Salman, crown prince MBS grieved over death of Pervez Musharraf

RIYADH – Saudi Arabian monarchs expressed condolences over the death of former Pakistani military chief and President General (retd) Pervez Musharraf, who succumbed to his chronic illness on Sunday.

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman expressed condolences to incumbent President Alvi after the passing of Pervez Musharraf.

Kingdom’s leaders prayed for the deceased and offered their condolences to his family and Pakistani people.

Musharraf, the country’s last military ruler, breathed his last at American Hospital in Dubai. He was hospitalised for a couple of months due to a complication of a rare disease, per reports.

On Tuesday, his final prayers were offered in the Sindh capital where thousands attended to pay respect to the former President.

Current CJCSC Gen Sahir Shamshad, former military chiefs Qamar Javed Bajwa, Ashfaq Parvez Kayani, and Aslam Beg also attended the funeral.