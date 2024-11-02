Dolphin Ayan Video Leak: Seven booked for kidnapping, filming Trans activist

PESHAWAR — Police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa lodged a case against seven individuals under Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016 for harassing and blackmailing a transgender activist Dolphin Ayan.

The heinous case marks a key step in addressing crimes targeting the transgender community in the region. The victim told police that the suspects allegedly abducted her in 2023, forcing her at gunpoint to participate in the filming of an obscene video.

The FIR stated that key suspect Imran, and his accomplices stripped naked the transgender and extorted her.

The incident dates back to some time but the victim discovered that her oscene clip went viral on social media, severely damaging her reputation and affecting her family.

Amid the outrage and calls for Justice, police lodged first case under PECA in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the harassment and blackmail of a transgender individual. Cops are now investigating the allegations to ensure accountability and justice.