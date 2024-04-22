Karachi: Women to avail free Pink Bus service for two months

In a progressive move aimed at enhancing women's accessibility and safety in public transit, the Sindh government inaugurated two new routes for its women-exclusive pink bus service, accompanied by a generous announcement of two months of complimentary travel.

Led by People's Party Member of Sindh Assembly, Faryal Talpur, a ceremonious event unveiled the new routes, designated as 'R3' and 'R9', eliciting an enthusiastic response from commuters. Route 'R3' spans from Chowrangi North Karachi to Nasir Jump Korangi, while 'R9' connects Gulshan-e-Hadid to Tower, promising improved connectivity across diverse locales of the bustling metropolis.

Marking the occasion, ten new pink buses were introduced to augment the service's fleet, symbolizing the government's steadfast commitment to prioritizing women's safety and convenience in public transit. Notably, the government's goodwill gesture extends to offering two months of complimentary travel exclusively for female commuters utilizing the pink bus service.

Moreover, the event underscored symbolic empowerment as Faryal Talpur awarded licenses to four women drivers, signaling progressive strides towards gender inclusion and employment opportunities within the transportation sector.

In her address, Faryal Talpur commended the collaborative efforts of Senior Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon and the provincial government, expressing appreciation for their unwavering dedication to advancing women's welfare and mobility in Karachi.