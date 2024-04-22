Karachi: Women to avail free Pink Bus service for two months

In a progressive move aimed at enhancing women's accessibility and safety in public transit, the Sindh government inaugurated two new routes for its women-exclusive pink bus service, accompanied by a generous announcement of two months of complimentary travel.
Led by People's Party Member of Sindh Assembly, Faryal Talpur, a ceremonious event unveiled the new routes, designated as 'R3' and 'R9', eliciting an enthusiastic response from commuters. Route 'R3' spans from Chowrangi North Karachi to Nasir Jump Korangi, while 'R9' connects Gulshan-e-Hadid to Tower, promising improved connectivity across diverse locales of the bustling metropolis.
Marking the occasion, ten new pink buses were introduced to augment the service's fleet, symbolizing the government's steadfast commitment to prioritizing women's safety and convenience in public transit. Notably, the government's goodwill gesture extends to offering two months of complimentary travel exclusively for female commuters utilizing the pink bus service.
Moreover, the event underscored symbolic empowerment as Faryal Talpur awarded licenses to four women drivers, signaling progressive strides towards gender inclusion and employment opportunities within the transportation sector.
In her address, Faryal Talpur commended the collaborative efforts of Senior Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon and the provincial government, expressing appreciation for their unwavering dedication to advancing women's welfare and mobility in Karachi.
Pakistani currency remains largely same against US Dollar and other currencies on April 22, 2024 Monday.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.
Euro stands at 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound hovers at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.20 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|293
|296
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|342.5
|346
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.2
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|182.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.78
|40.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.53
|35.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.11
|912.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.08
|58.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.61
|25.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.2
|731.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.47
|307.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
