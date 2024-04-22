The blueprint of a new motorway from Lahore to Bahawalnagar was unveiled on Monday.

According to the plan, Interchange No. 9 will be located on Pakpattan Road, while Interchange No. 15 will be built at Noorpur.

In Okara, 40.D will be built 14 kilometres from Depalpur Chowk Interchange. The new motorway will have 6 lanes from Lahore to Sahiwal and 4 lanes from Sahiwal to Bahawalnagar.

Moreover, Burewala, Arifwala and Chichawatni will be linked via this motorway. The interchange at Burewala will connect to Chichawatni Road from Ghaziabad.

Background

Former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi had announced the groundbreaking Sutlej Indus Economic Network Project (SIEN) sometime ago, marking a significant milestone in the province's development trajectory. Under his leadership, plans were unveiled to connect various cities with a comprehensive motorway network, promising economic growth and prosperity for the region.

The SIEN project, with an estimated cost of Rs160 billion, was approved for implementation across several districts, including Kasur, Okara, Pakpattan, Vehari, Bahawalnagar, Lodhran and Bahawalpur. This initiative aimed to interlink these regions through an extensive network of motorways, GT roads, and the Indus Highway, aiming to bolster connectivity and drive economic growth.

The landscape of Punjab's governance has since evolved, with Maryam Nawaz now assuming the role of chief minister, inheriting the legacy of ambitious development projects initiated by her predecessors.