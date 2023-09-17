Justice Qazi Faez Isa takes oath as Pakistan's 29th chief justice

ISLAMABAD – Justice Qazi Faez Isa on Sunday took oath as Pakistan's 29th Chief Justice in a ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadr, Islamabad.

President Arif Alvi administered the oath, with the presence of Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar and Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir.

The solemn event commenced with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by the reading of the notification confirming Justice Isa's appointment. President Arif Alvi then administered the oath to Justice Isa, who was accompanied by his wife, Sarina Isa.

Justice Isa's profile:

Born in Quetta on October 26, 1959, Justice Qazi Faez Isa is the son of the late Qazi Mohammad Isa, a prominent figure in the Pakistan Movement and a close associate of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Qazi Mohammad Isa was the first individual from the province to obtain the Bar-at-Law degree and played a key role in establishing the All India Muslim League in Balochistan upon his return from London. He also served as the sole member on the Central Working Committee of the All India Muslim League from Balochistan.

Justice Isa's mother, Begum Saida Isa, was a dedicated social worker who served in honorary roles on the boards of hospitals and charitable organizations focusing on education, children, and women's health.

Justice Isa completed his primary and secondary education in Quetta and pursued his 'O' and 'A' levels at Karachi Grammar School (KGS) in Karachi. Subsequently, he went on to study law in London, obtaining his Bar Professional Examination from the Inns of Court School of Law, London.

He began his legal career as an Advocate of the Balochistan High Court in January 1985 and became an Advocate of the Supreme Court in March 1998. Over a span of 27 years, he practiced law before the High Courts of Pakistan, the Federal Shariat Court, and the Supreme Court of Pakistan. Justice Isa was a member of the Balochistan High Court Bar Association, Sindh High Court Bar Association, and a Life Member of the Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan.

He was occasionally called upon by the High Courts and the Supreme Court as amicus curiae to provide expertise in complex cases and also conducted international arbitration.

Justice Isa assumed his role as a judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan on September 5, 2014.

