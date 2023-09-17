Search

PakistanTop News

Justice Qazi Faez Isa takes oath as Pakistan's 29th chief justice

Web Desk
12:02 PM | 17 Sep, 2023
Qazi Faez Isa
Source: Twitter

ISLAMABAD – Justice Qazi Faez Isa on Sunday took oath as Pakistan's 29th Chief Justice in a ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadr, Islamabad.

President Arif Alvi administered the oath, with the presence of Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar and Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir.

The solemn event commenced with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by the reading of the notification confirming Justice Isa's appointment. President Arif Alvi then administered the oath to Justice Isa, who was accompanied by his wife, Sarina Isa.

Justice Isa's profile:

Born in Quetta on October 26, 1959, Justice Qazi Faez Isa is the son of the late Qazi Mohammad Isa, a prominent figure in the Pakistan Movement and a close associate of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Qazi Mohammad Isa was the first individual from the province to obtain the Bar-at-Law degree and played a key role in establishing the All India Muslim League in Balochistan upon his return from London. He also served as the sole member on the Central Working Committee of the All India Muslim League from Balochistan.

Justice Isa's mother, Begum Saida Isa, was a dedicated social worker who served in honorary roles on the boards of hospitals and charitable organizations focusing on education, children, and women's health.

Justice Isa completed his primary and secondary education in Quetta and pursued his 'O' and 'A' levels at Karachi Grammar School (KGS) in Karachi. Subsequently, he went on to study law in London, obtaining his Bar Professional Examination from the Inns of Court School of Law, London.

He began his legal career as an Advocate of the Balochistan High Court in January 1985 and became an Advocate of the Supreme Court in March 1998. Over a span of 27 years, he practiced law before the High Courts of Pakistan, the Federal Shariat Court, and the Supreme Court of Pakistan. Justice Isa was a member of the Balochistan High Court Bar Association, Sindh High Court Bar Association, and a Life Member of the Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan.

He was occasionally called upon by the High Courts and the Supreme Court as amicus curiae to provide expertise in complex cases and also conducted international arbitration.

Justice Isa assumed his role as a judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan on September 5, 2014.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/19-Aug-2023/justice-qazi-faez-isa-visits-jaranwala-after-muslim-mob-attack-on-churches

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

07:49 PM | 16 Sep, 2023

Rabiul Awwal moon not sighted, Eid Milad-un-Nabi on Sept 29 in ...

05:06 PM | 16 Sep, 2023

Pakistan Railway’s officers barred from using AC amid economic ...

01:24 PM | 16 Sep, 2023

PM orders FO to look into Emirati firm recruiting Miss Universe ...

12:29 PM | 16 Sep, 2023

PTI chief Imran Khan moves IHC to get bail in cipher case

10:52 AM | 16 Sep, 2023

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to visit Pakistan soon, ...

12:15 AM | 16 Sep, 2023

Petrol, diesel prices hiked in Pakistan again

Advertisement

Latest

12:02 PM | 17 Sep, 2023

Justice Qazi Faez Isa takes oath as Pakistan's 29th chief justice

Horoscope

09:14 AM | 17 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope – September 17, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on Sept 17, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 17, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 296.7 299.95
Euro EUR 321.5 324.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 375.5 379
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.7 82.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 79.15 79.9
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 795.46 803.46
Canadian Dollar CAD 220 222.2
China Yuan CNY 40.72 41.12
Danish Krone DKK 42.57 42.97
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 38.21 38.56
Indian Rupee INR 3.57 3.68
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.09
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 968.3 977.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.21 63.81
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.01 177.01
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.87 28.18
Omani Riyal OMR 776.86 784.86
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 81.28 81.98
Singapore Dollar SGD 217.2 219.2
Swedish Korona SEK 26.6 26.9
Swiss Franc CHF 334.14 336.64
Thai Bhat THB 8.29 8.44

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – September 17, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 
 

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,000 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,900.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,324 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs199,832.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 17 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,000 PKR 2,601
Karachi PKR 218,000 PKR 2,601
Islamabad PKR 218,000 PKR 2,601
Peshawar PKR 218,000 PKR 2,601
Quetta PKR 218,000 PKR 2,601
Sialkot PKR 218,000 PKR 2,601
Attock PKR 218,000 PKR 2,601
Gujranwala PKR 218,000 PKR 2,601
Jehlum PKR 218,000 PKR 2,601
Multan PKR 218,000 PKR 2,601
Bahawalpur PKR 218,000 PKR 2,601
Gujrat PKR 218,000 PKR 2,601
Nawabshah PKR 218,000 PKR 2,601
Chakwal PKR 218,000 PKR 2,601
Hyderabad PKR 218,000 PKR 2,601
Nowshehra PKR 218,000 PKR 2,601
Sargodha PKR 218,000 PKR 2,601
Faisalabad PKR 218,000 PKR 2,601
Mirpur PKR 218,000 PKR 2,601

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: