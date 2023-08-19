Justice Qazi Faez Isa visits Jaranwala after Muslim mob attack on churches

FAISALABAD – Supreme Court judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa on Saturday visited Jaranwala to review the situation after several churches and Christian homes were vandalised and torched over blasphemy allegations.

Sarena Isa, the wife of the top court’s judge, was also present on the occasion and met with the victims. Speaking on the occasion, Justice Isa said he was personally visiting the place to show solidarity with the Christian community, clarifying that it was not his official visit.

He said that he would instruct the administrative authorities to start the restoration work on emergency basis to resettle the Christian people, who are displaced after the incident.

On this occasion, the victims told the apex court’s judge that their houses and properties were torched by the mob and demanded justice from him.

The judge assured them that Christian community has as much right as Muslims to go to their worship places.

Justice Isa also reprimanded the police officials for showing alleged negligence in the Jaranwala tragedy, saying it was duty of police to ensure protection of all citizens.

Following his visit, Justice Isa said the attack on churches was a serious violation of the Islamic teachings, adding that the guarantees given by the founder of Pakistan to minorities were also violated.

The judge further said it is the duty of every Muslim to protect the followers of other religions, adding that Muslims should stop those who launch attacks against non-Muslims.

On August 16, several Christian churches and homes in Jaranwala tehsil of eastern city of Faisalabad were vandalised and torched a day earlier by the mob after two minority men were accused of desecrating the Holy Quran.

The attack, which took place on August 16, continued for more than 10 hours as charged protesters carrying iron rods and sticks attacked the minorities settlement and worship places.

The Salvation Army Church, United Presbyterian Church, Allied Foundation Church and Shehroonwala Church situated in the Isa Nagri area were damaged during the incidents, a pastor told the local media.

Authorities started a crackdown and detained over 100 accused after charged members vandalised multiple churches.

As tensions run high in the region, Rangers were called in to assist the local police in restoring law and order.

PM Orders Stern Action

The vandalism drew massive criticism from the Pakistani government, including caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar, and celebrities.

The prime minister in a statement on X said, “I am gutted by the visuals coming out of Jaranwala,#Faisalabad. Stern action would be taken against those who violate law and target minorities. All law enforcement has been asked to apprehend culprits and bring them to justice. Rest assured that the government of Pakistan stands with our citizenry on equal basis”.

COAS Says Jaranwala Incident Intolerable

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir has termed Jaranwala incident extremely tragic and totally intolerable, saying there was no space for such incidents of intolerance and extreme behavior in the country.

COAS expressed the views while addressing the participants of yearly ISPR Internship Programme being attended by over 370 students from various universities across Pakistan, the ISPR said in a statement.

“There is no space for such incidents of intolerance and extreme behavior by any segment of the society against anyone, particularly against minorities,” he said.

Gen Asim said that all citizens of Pakistan are equal amongst each other irrespective of religion, gender, cast or creed. He emphasized that no one will be allowed to take law in own hands and those culpable of committing such crimes will be brought before the court of justice.