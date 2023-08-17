What’s next after Christian churches, homes vandalised in Pakistan's Jaranwala?

LAHORE – Several Christian churches and homes in Jaranwala tehsil of eastern city of Faisalabad were vandalised and torched a day earlier by the mob after two minority men were accused of desecrating the Holy Quran.

The attack, which took place on August 16, continued for more than 10 hours as charged protesters carrying iron rods and sticks attacked the minorities settlement and worship places. Some people have accused the police of not making a timely intervention. However, the allegations were rejected by security officials, saying they had managed to bring the situation under control.

The Salvation Army Church, United Presbyterian Church, Allied Foundation Church and Shehroonwala Church situated in the Isa Nagri area were damaged during the incidents, a pastor told the local media.

Scared by the mob attacks, thousands of Christians spent the night in fields under the open sky. Some pictures landed on social media, showing Christian men, women and children hiding in crops.

An official statement by the Punjab government said Rangers – paramilitary troops – were deployed in the area to assist the police to control the situation.

The troops later cordoned off the Christian area, blocking all entry and exit points in order to avoid further violent incidents.

PM Orders Stern Action

The vandalism drew massive criticism from the Pakistani government, including caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar, and celebrities.

The prime minister in a statement on X said, “I am gutted by the visuals coming out of Jaranwala,#Faisalabad. Stern action would be taken against those who violate law and target minorities. All law enforcement has been asked to apprehend culprits and bring them to justice. Rest assured that the government of Pakistan stands with our citizenry on equal basis”.

I am gutted by the visuals coming out of Jaranwala,#Faisalabad. Stern action would be taken against those who violate law and target minorities. All law enforcement has been asked to apprehend culprits and bring them to justice. Rest assured that the government of Pakistan stands… https://t.co/GHWUGA1NNq — Anwaar ul Haq Kakar (@anwaar_kakar) August 16, 2023

High-Level Probe Initiated

The interim Punjab government has ordered a high-level investigation into the incident, said a Punjab government official, stating that over 100 people had been arrested so far.

The spokesperson said the vandalism was a planned attempt to disrupt peace in the country. He said police "foiled" the bid to attack the homes of the minorities in the area.

Flag March In Jaranwala

In order to maintain law and order, police held a flag march in Jaranwala and section 144 was imposed to prevent the situation from worsening.

Minority Protection Unit Established

Police in the capital city of Pakistan on Thursday established a special unit to ensure protection of minorities and their worship places.

Islamabad Police made the announcement on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, stating that 70 personnel have been posted in the “Minority Protection Unit”.

The post said all DPOs will be responsible for protecting residential and sacred places of minorities situated in their respective areas. It added the police would further strengthen contacts with the minorities at the division level.