Key govt official acknowledges Pakistani students' concerns about Cambridge exam results

A senior government official from the Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training on Thursday acknowledged students and parents concerns about the recent results of the Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE) exams and said they have taken up the issue with the CAIE authorities.

Taking to the microblogging site X, formerly known as Twitter, the official said, "Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training acknowledges concerns raised by students, parents and educators on recent Cambridge Assessment International Education (#CAIE) exam results. We have taken up the issue with CAIE authorities, British Council and IBCC. Will announce remedial measures to resolve the concerns by tomorrow. InshAllah"

Pakistani students, who received their Cambridge International Examinations (CIE) AS and A-Level results, were dismayed as they found themselves with grades of Cs and Es, leading them to express that an injustice had been done.

In response to the extensive criticism and calls for a re-evaluation of its grading system for this year’s ‘disappointing results’ among Pakistani students, Cambridge International announced that the standard for this year has been brought back to the level of the pre-pandemic year 2019.