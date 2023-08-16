Cambridge announces O-Level, IGCSE results in Pakistan – check latest update here

ISLAMABAD – Results of O-Level, IGCSE are finally here as thousands of students eyeing good scores despite this year’s grading controversy.

In a statement, Cambridge Assessment International Education said the results of IGCSE and O-Level of 60,000 students will be announced today on Wednesday.

It said with IGCSE, and O-Levels, students are equipped with the skills and knowledge they need for the next steps on their educational journey.

Cambridge International’s exam series saw a huge increase this year, with 1.7 million entries for exams across 5,600 schools in 147 nations for all qualifications combined.

For IGCSE, O-Levels, over 2 lac entries were made for Cambridge courses in June in Pakistan, a 4 percent increase from last year. Hundreds of schools are offering Cambridge programmes and qualifications to their students, and Physics, Mathematics and Chemistry remained the most popular subjects among students.

The international education provider maintained that students in Pakistan faced disruption to their learning due to the pandemic and more recently due to canceled examinations ( in wake of violents in the aftermath of PTI chief’s arrest).

CIE however maintained that despite the issues, students able to gain the qualifications they need to progress with their education, saying their achievements today show their hard work and commitment, and the strong support of their teachers and families.

Cambridge Group Managing Director felicitated students for their hard work in achieving these results, saying aspirants have shown great resilience over the past few years and have kept on moving forward with their education.

Meanwhile, Cambridge International’s country director from Pakistan, Uzma Yousuf congratulated bright stars of Cambridge International in Pakistan who are celebrating their well-earned results today.

“I am fully aware that both these remarkable students and their families have navigated through uncertainty with unwavering determination. It fills me with immense joy to witness the resilience of so many of these students, who have triumphed over the challenges they've encountered and continued to pursue their education with untiring spirit. I would also like to congratulate the dedicated teachers who have shown unwavering commitment in guiding students towards their academic achievements and propelling them forward on their educational journey,” she said.