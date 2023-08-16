Cambridge announces O-Level, IGCSE results in Pakistan – check latest update here

ISLAMABAD – Results of O-Level, IGCSE are finally here as thousands of students eyeing good scores despite this year’s grading controversy.
In a statement, Cambridge Assessment International Education said the results of IGCSE and O-Level of 60,000 students will be announced today on Wednesday.
It said with IGCSE, and O-Levels, students are equipped with the skills and knowledge they need for the next steps on their educational journey.
Cambridge International’s exam series saw a huge increase this year, with 1.7 million entries for exams across 5,600 schools in 147 nations for all qualifications combined.
For IGCSE, O-Levels, over 2 lac entries were made for Cambridge courses in June in Pakistan, a 4 percent increase from last year. Hundreds of schools are offering Cambridge programmes and qualifications to their students, and Physics, Mathematics and Chemistry remained the most popular subjects among students.
The international education provider maintained that students in Pakistan faced disruption to their learning due to the pandemic and more recently due to canceled examinations ( in wake of violents in the aftermath of PTI chief’s arrest).
CIE however maintained that despite the issues, students able to gain the qualifications they need to progress with their education, saying their achievements today show their hard work and commitment, and the strong support of their teachers and families.
Cambridge Group Managing Director felicitated students for their hard work in achieving these results, saying aspirants have shown great resilience over the past few years and have kept on moving forward with their education.
Meanwhile, Cambridge International’s country director from Pakistan, Uzma Yousuf congratulated bright stars of Cambridge International in Pakistan who are celebrating their well-earned results today.
“I am fully aware that both these remarkable students and their families have navigated through uncertainty with unwavering determination. It fills me with immense joy to witness the resilience of so many of these students, who have triumphed over the challenges they've encountered and continued to pursue their education with untiring spirit. I would also like to congratulate the dedicated teachers who have shown unwavering commitment in guiding students towards their academic achievements and propelling them forward on their educational journey,” she said.
KARACHI – Pakistani currency continues to remain under pressure against the dollar as uncertainty looms after the interim government takes over the reins of power of crisis hit country.
The local currency, which was already struggling, further depreciated by Rs1.99 on Wednesday, and PKR was being quoted at 293.50, in the inter-bank market.
A day earlier, the embattled rupee had closed at its weakest level since May 11 against the greenback, settling at 291.51.
During the previous sessions, rupee saw massive depreciation and it was hovered between 286-288 against US dollar.
More to follow...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,900 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,100.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,395 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,407.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Karachi
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Quetta
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Attock
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Multan
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
