Cambridge International responds to Pakistani criticism on A-Level results

ISLAMABAD – In response to the extensive criticism and calls for a re-evaluation of its grading system for this year’s ‘disappointing results’ among Pakistani students, Cambridge International announced on Sunday that the standard for this year has been brought back to the level of the pre-pandemic year 2019.

Pakistani students who received their Cambridge International Examinations (CIE) AS and A-Level results were left dismayed as they found themselves with grades of Cs and Es, leading them to express that an injustice had been done.

Following the cancellation of exams on May 9 and 12 due to political unrest surrounding the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan, average grades were assigned.

Students have raised their voices, deeming the grading system unjust and demanding that the cancelled exams be rescheduled to allow them to enhance their grades.

In an official statement, a Cambridge International spokesperson stated, “Similar to other exam boards, we have been gradually aligning the standard of Cambridge qualifications with the pre-pandemic level of 2019.”

Furthermore, the statement emphasized that the standard for this year has been restored to that of 2019, meaning a student who would have achieved an A grade in 2019 has an equivalent likelihood of attaining an A in 2023.

The statement noted, “Students worldwide have witnessed this return to the 2019 standard.”

Acknowledging that some students in Pakistan are disappointed with their results and expressing concerns about missing exam components due to the cancellations from May 10-12, Cambridge International reassured students about the reliability of assessed marks.

Cambridge International provided schools with clarification on the application of standards and grading for the June 2023 series, aiming to help students, parents, and schools comprehend the context of their results.

For students who were unable to complete components and were assessed based on their performance in the components they did undertake, Cambridge has well-established procedures for awarding results.

Assessed marks ensure that students are neither advantaged nor disadvantaged in comparison to those who managed to take the exam, the spokesperson clarified.

While acknowledging that this might not be the preferred method for awarding results, the spokesperson explained that given the challenging circumstances, assessed marks are the optimal choice to enable students to receive results and progress to the next educational stage.

On August 10, over 45,000 students in Pakistan received their Cambridge International AS and A-Level results. The June 2023 series saw over 118,000 entries for Cambridge International AS and A-levels in Pakistan, reflecting a 10% increase from June 2022.