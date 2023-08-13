Search

Pakistan

Maryam Nawaz adds voice to calls for review amid anger over unfair A-Level results   

Web Desk 02:17 PM | 13 Aug, 2023
Maryam Nawaz adds voice to calls for review amid anger over unfair A-Level results   
Source: social media

KARACHI – A large number of Pakistani A-level students are in shock as thousands of candidates missed out on top grades they were expecting, and now the criticism intensifies amid calls for a review of grades.

The sharp drop in grades prompted a response from education activists and politicians and now leader of the former ruling party Maryam Nawaz Sharif extends support for A-Levels students who raised questions at Cambridge International Education (CIE).

Candidates claim that exams were canceled in wake of May 9 unrest after the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan, and they were not given proper options to appear in the exams.

Amid the outrage, students were now asked to either cancel their registration of May and June and reappear in exams in October and November or get an expected grade that came under special consideration.

A-level Results Day 2023 in Pakistan: Here’s what to expect

Amid anger among students, chief organiser of PML-N Maryam Nawaz shared her concern on Twitter, now X, in wake of results. “Many hundreds have reached out voicing their dissatisfaction with the CIE grading this year. It appears that the grading this year has produced unfair results which has led to severe unrest & anxiety amongst the students.”

“Expected A*s have ended up with Cs & Es. These students have worked incredibly hard, their university offers and future careers are dependent on the discretion that CIE exercises…It would be a welcome step if the CIE on grounds of fairness reviewed their grading system for this year. In addition, the CIE should also consider the fact that Pakistani students sat their examination in times of unprecedented political turmoil where their security and safety were at risk. Kudos to all students who remained committed and still gave their best,” she wrote.

Other social media activists including Jibran Nasir also took to social media saying a large number of students have approached him and shared their grievances about the grading of their A-Levels exams.

40 Pakistani students score highest marks in the world in Cambridge exams

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

Shehbaz names Nawaz as PML-N candidate for next PM

10:42 PM | 12 Aug, 2023

All eyes on Shehbaz Sharif, Raja Riaz’s meeting today over name of caretaker Prime Minister

12:05 PM | 12 Aug, 2023

Ali Sethi addresses marriage rumours with Salman Toor amid outrage

10:16 AM | 12 Aug, 2023

Nawaz to return next month, says Shehbaz

12:55 AM | 12 Aug, 2023

Supreme Court strikes down review of judgements law

11:02 AM | 11 Aug, 2023

Nawaz Sharif returns to London after completing Europe tour

10:00 AM | 11 Aug, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Four terrorists gunned down in Bajaur operation: ISPR

02:35 PM | 13 Aug, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 13 August, 2023

09:04 AM | 13 Aug, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on August 13, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 13, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 294.9 298.15
Euro EUR 322.6 325.6
UK Pound Sterling GBP 374 377.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.7 82.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 78.5 79.25
Australian Dollar AUD 200 202
Bahrain Dinar BHD 764.53 772.53
Canadian Dollar CAD 222.8 225
China Yuan CNY 39.84 40.24
Danish Krone DKK 42.5 42.9
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.77 37.12
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 1.94 2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 933.45 942.45
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.84 63.44
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.68 175.68
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.09 28.39
Omani Riyal OMR 746.64 754.64
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.9 79.6
Singapore Dollar SGD 214 216
Swedish Korona SEK 26.85 27.15
Swiss Franc CHF 327.47 329.97
Thai Bhat THB 8.19 8.34

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – August 13, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 221,800 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,160.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,395 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,407.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (13 August 2023) 

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 221,800 PKR 2,450
Karachi PKR 221,800 PKR 2,450
Islamabad PKR 221,800 PKR 2,450
Peshawar PKR 221,800 PKR 2,450
Quetta PKR 221,800 PKR 2,450
Sialkot PKR 221,800 PKR 2,450
Attock PKR 221,800 PKR 2,450
Gujranwala PKR 221,800 PKR 2,450
Jehlum PKR 221,800 PKR 2,450
Multan PKR 221,800 PKR 2,450
Bahawalpur PKR 221,800 PKR 2,450
Gujrat PKR 221,800 PKR 2,450
Nawabshah PKR 221,800 PKR 2,450
Chakwal PKR 221,800 PKR 2,450
Hyderabad PKR 221,800 PKR 2,450
Nowshehra PKR 221,800 PKR 2,450
Sargodha PKR 221,800 PKR 2,450
Faisalabad PKR 221,800 PKR 2,450
Mirpur PKR 221,800 PKR 2,450

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Anwaarul Haq Kakar – new caretaker PM of Pakistan?

Profile: Abdul Hafeez Shaikh

Who is Jalil Abbas Jilani?

Imran Khan : Biography, Age, Wife, Sons, Cricket & Politics

PROFILE: Pervez Khattak

Who are Anju and Nasrullah — the Pakistani-Indian couple making headlines | Marriage details

Who was Oppenheimer? Here’s when father of atomic bomb met Pakistani physicist Dr Abdus Salam

Late Arshad Sharif Biography - Daughter, Wife, Mother, Age

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: