Maryam Nawaz adds voice to calls for review amid anger over unfair A-Level results   

KARACHI – A large number of Pakistani A-level students are in shock as thousands of candidates missed out on top grades they were expecting, and now the criticism intensifies amid calls for a review of grades.

The sharp drop in grades prompted a response from education activists and politicians and now leader of the former ruling party Maryam Nawaz Sharif extends support for A-Levels students who raised questions at Cambridge International Education (CIE).

Candidates claim that exams were canceled in wake of May 9 unrest after the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan, and they were not given proper options to appear in the exams.

Amid the outrage, students were now asked to either cancel their registration of May and June and reappear in exams in October and November or get an expected grade that came under special consideration.

Amid anger among students, chief organiser of PML-N Maryam Nawaz shared her concern on Twitter, now X, in wake of results. “Many hundreds have reached out voicing their dissatisfaction with the CIE grading this year. It appears that the grading this year has produced unfair results which has led to severe unrest & anxiety amongst the students.”

“Expected A*s have ended up with Cs & Es. These students have worked incredibly hard, their university offers and future careers are dependent on the discretion that CIE exercises…It would be a welcome step if the CIE on grounds of fairness reviewed their grading system for this year. In addition, the CIE should also consider the fact that Pakistani students sat their examination in times of unprecedented political turmoil where their security and safety were at risk. Kudos to all students who remained committed and still gave their best,” she wrote.

Other social media activists including Jibran Nasir also took to social media saying a large number of students have approached him and shared their grievances about the grading of their A-Levels exams.