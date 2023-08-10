A-level Results Day 2023 in Pakistan: Here’s what to expect

KARACHI – At least forty-five thousand students in Pakistan will get their Cambridge International A-Level, and AS results today for the 2023 exams series.

The international education provider is set to announce the results of the 2023 exam series today (August 10), while the results of O-Level results will be announced next week.

In a statement, Cambridge said A-Level results mark the end of an important phase of students' lives and ready them for their next step in the world, whether in work or continuing their studies.

Cambridge International’s exam series saw a huge increase this year, with 1.7 million entries for exams across 5,600 schools in 147 nations for all qualifications combined. The new numbers are said to be increased by 11 per cent as compared to last year.

The international education provider said despite the challenges of the Covid pandemic over the past few years, students from Pakistan have been able to gain the qualifications they need to take their next step, which is proof of their hard work and the continued support of their schools, teachers, families and communities.

It further maintained that candidates whose exams were cancelled three months back due to violent protests have been able to continue their education without interruption.

Hundreds of schools are offering Cambridge programmes and qualifications to their students, and Physics, Mathematics and Chemistry remained most popular subjects in students.

Cambridge Group Managing Director felicitated students for their uphill struggle and showered praised on those who have shown great resilience over the past few years and have kept on moving forward with their education.

Cambridge International’s country director from Pakistan, Uzma Yousuf, also congratulated all students in Pakistan on their remarkable achievements in the Cambridge International AS & A Level results today.

She said despite the volatile political landscape in the South Asian nation, this exam series epitomised resilience, saying she is glad that we were able to reschedule the two cancelled A Level exams.