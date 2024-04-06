Pakistan Army soldier killed, 2 injured while clearing Karakoram Highway after landsliding

RAWALPINDI – A soldier of the Pakistan Army was killed and two others were injured while clearing the Karakoram Highway after a landslide near Gonar Farm, Chillas.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), media wing of the Pakistan Army, "On 4 April 24, a landslide near Gonar Farm, Chillas had blocked Karakoram Highway for all types of traffic. In order to help the affected traffic and stranded people, a detachment of Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) headed by Naib Subedar Khalid and 2 x soldiers immediately reached the site and started the clearance.

"During the process of clearance, another slide was triggered that critically injured the detachment.

"However, Naib Subedar Khalid succumbed to the critical injuries and embraced shahadat on 6 April. Whereas Sapper Waseem and Lance Naik Azmat are recovering from serious injuries."

Earlier in March, the Pakistan Army and the civil administration successfully carried out a rescue and relief operation to evacuate the people stranded on the Karakoram Highway for hours due to landsliding triggered by the heavy rains.

The rescue operation was initiated by the GB Scouts and then troops of the Pakistan Army joined in. On March 2, the rescuers rescued a doctor and his family who were travelling from Rawalpindi to Gilgit.

The rescuers rescued another 20 vehicles, which were stranded on the Karakoram Highway due to landsliding at different sections. Drone cameras were also used in the rescue operation.