Pakistan Army rescues people stranded on Karakoram Highway after landsliding

The Pakistan Army and the civil administration on Sunday successfully carried out a rescue operation and relief operation to evacuate the people stranded on the Karakoram Highway for the last 36 hours due to landsliding triggered by the heavy rains.

The rescue operation was initiated by the GB Scouts and then troops of the Pakistan Army joined in. On March 2, the rescuers rescued a doctor and his family who were travelling from Rawalpindi to Gilgit.

The rescuers rescued another 20 vehicles, which were stranded on the Karakoram Highway due to landsliding at different sections. Drone cameras were also used in the rescue operation.