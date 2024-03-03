Another love story – 68 years old British woman falls in love with 26 years old Pakistan man

There’s no age for love and this has been proved time and again. And a 68 years old British woman has proved it true yet again by falling in love with a 28 years old Pakistani boy.
The popular American reality show, ‘Day Fiancé 90’, has shared a story about the love story of the elderly British woman and the Pakistani boy.
According to the British woman, who identifies herself as Pete, she has been talking to her Pakistani boyfriend for the last 20 months. She said she hasn’t met her Pakistani lover so far because she lives in one corner of the world and her lover lives in the other. She said she lives 5,000 miles away from her boyfriend Wasim, but she was too excited to meet him. She said that Wasim was too young compared to her age, but he was beautiful.
On the other hand, Wasim said that he was working as nurse at the ICU of a hospital in Pakistan. He said that he was crazy about going to the United Kingdom and Pete promised to help him achieve his dream. He said that he had many friends before meeting Pete, but he had no girlfriend. He said that he met Pete on a social media platform and found her a very kind, loving and helping person. He said that he would live with Pete in the United Kingdom after getting the UK visa and work there.
Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against USD and other currencies in the open market on March 3, 2024 (Sunday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 282.45 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.3
|282.45
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.3
|77
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|737.97
|745.97
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.82
|39.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.23
|40.63
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.62
|910.62
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.49
|59.09
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.97
|170.97
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.54
|26.84
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.68
|733.68
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.74
|77.44
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.13
|27.43
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|314.07
|316.57
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.74
|7.89
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.