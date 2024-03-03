Another love story – 68 years old British woman falls in love with 26 years old Pakistan man

There’s no age for love and this has been proved time and again. And a 68 years old British woman has proved it true yet again by falling in love with a 28 years old Pakistani boy.

The popular American reality show, ‘Day Fiancé 90’, has shared a story about the love story of the elderly British woman and the Pakistani boy.

According to the British woman, who identifies herself as Pete, she has been talking to her Pakistani boyfriend for the last 20 months. She said she hasn’t met her Pakistani lover so far because she lives in one corner of the world and her lover lives in the other. She said she lives 5,000 miles away from her boyfriend Wasim, but she was too excited to meet him. She said that Wasim was too young compared to her age, but he was beautiful.

On the other hand, Wasim said that he was working as nurse at the ICU of a hospital in Pakistan. He said that he was crazy about going to the United Kingdom and Pete promised to help him achieve his dream. He said that he had many friends before meeting Pete, but he had no girlfriend. He said that he met Pete on a social media platform and found her a very kind, loving and helping person. He said that he would live with Pete in the United Kingdom after getting the UK visa and work there.