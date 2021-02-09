Lahore Police officers barred from taking, posting pictures in uniform
Web Desk
03:34 PM | 9 Feb, 2021
Lahore Police officers barred from taking, posting pictures in uniform
Share

LAHORE – The top cop in Punjab capital, Ghulam Mehmood Dogar has directed the police officers not to post any pictures while wearing the uniform.

A circular issued in this regard also barred the personnel not to wear police uniform during private gatherings.

The new rules further restrict the policemen from creating any social media groups or sharing any confidential news into it. Under the new regulations, officers lower than an SP are also restricted to speak to any media about police or crimes.

CCPO Dogar directed the policemen to leave all the groups and to remove their pictures in uniform. SHOs and in-charge investigations are ordered to brief lower rank officers about the new policy.

CM Buzdar approves 5,700 new jobs for Punjab ... 04:32 PM | 5 Nov, 2020

LAHORE – Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar on Thursday approved the recruitment of 5,700 personnel in the first ...

The CCPO said the police uniform represented the whole department and the new policy has been issued following the orders of the Inspector General of Police.

Police reforms? DJ Butt shares how cops verbally ... 08:04 PM | 10 Dec, 2020

LAHORE – Soon after his release on bail Thursday, DJ Butt appeared in a video and criticised Prime Minister Imran ...

More From This Category
PU announces MA/MSc Part-I examination 2020 ...
03:17 PM | 9 Feb, 2021
Pakistan approves emergency use of Russia's ...
02:40 PM | 9 Feb, 2021
#K2WinterSummit2021 – Search for Ali Sadpara, ...
02:10 PM | 9 Feb, 2021
Shutdown in IIOJK to pay tribute to Afzal Guru on ...
01:25 PM | 9 Feb, 2021
'Made in Pakistan' – Local manufacturing of ...
12:45 PM | 9 Feb, 2021
Mia Khalifa takes a jibe at ‘Mrs. Jonas’ over ...
12:15 PM | 9 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Fawad Chaudhry’s wife launches fashion label after their daughter's name
02:28 PM | 9 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr