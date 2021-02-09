Lahore Police officers barred from taking, posting pictures in uniform
Share
LAHORE – The top cop in Punjab capital, Ghulam Mehmood Dogar has directed the police officers not to post any pictures while wearing the uniform.
A circular issued in this regard also barred the personnel not to wear police uniform during private gatherings.
The new rules further restrict the policemen from creating any social media groups or sharing any confidential news into it. Under the new regulations, officers lower than an SP are also restricted to speak to any media about police or crimes.
CCPO Dogar directed the policemen to leave all the groups and to remove their pictures in uniform. SHOs and in-charge investigations are ordered to brief lower rank officers about the new policy.
CM Buzdar approves 5,700 new jobs for Punjab ... 04:32 PM | 5 Nov, 2020
LAHORE – Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar on Thursday approved the recruitment of 5,700 personnel in the first ...
The CCPO said the police uniform represented the whole department and the new policy has been issued following the orders of the Inspector General of Police.
Police reforms? DJ Butt shares how cops verbally ... 08:04 PM | 10 Dec, 2020
LAHORE – Soon after his release on bail Thursday, DJ Butt appeared in a video and criticised Prime Minister Imran ...
- Lahore Police officers barred from taking, posting pictures in uniform03:34 PM | 9 Feb, 2021
- PU announces MA/MSc Part-I examination 2020 schedule03:17 PM | 9 Feb, 2021
-
- Pakistan approves emergency use of Russia's Sputnik-V vaccine02:40 PM | 9 Feb, 2021
- Fawad Chaudhry’s wife launches fashion label after their daughter's ...02:28 PM | 9 Feb, 2021
-
- Tipu Sharif's adopted dogs poisoned to death08:53 PM | 8 Feb, 2021
- #K2WinterSummit2021 – Pakistani celebs hope for safe return of Ali ...05:56 PM | 8 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021