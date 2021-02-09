Lahore Police officers barred from taking, posting pictures in uniform

LAHORE – The top cop in Punjab capital, Ghulam Mehmood Dogar has directed the police officers not to post any pictures while wearing the uniform.

A circular issued in this regard also barred the personnel not to wear police uniform during private gatherings.

The new rules further restrict the policemen from creating any social media groups or sharing any confidential news into it. Under the new regulations, officers lower than an SP are also restricted to speak to any media about police or crimes.

CCPO Dogar directed the policemen to leave all the groups and to remove their pictures in uniform. SHOs and in-charge investigations are ordered to brief lower rank officers about the new policy.

The CCPO said the police uniform represented the whole department and the new policy has been issued following the orders of the Inspector General of Police.