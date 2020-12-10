Police reforms? DJ Butt shares how cops verbally abused his mother, sisters during custody (VIDEO)
Web Desk
08:04 PM | 10 Dec, 2020
Police reforms? DJ Butt shares how cops verbally abused his mother, sisters during custody (VIDEO)
Share

LAHORE – Soon after his release on bail Thursday, DJ Butt appeared in a video and criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan on his promises of police reforms.

“I didn’t see any reforms,” Butt said on camera outside the courtroom.

Referring to his previous detention back in 2014 when he along with other PTI workers were arrested by the Capital city police during PML N’s tenure, the frustrated DJ said I was manhandled then too but the physical and verbal abuse that I had to go through this time was unbearable.

Standing next to a police constable in handcuffs, the famous DJ cried about the brutality he had to suffer from at the hands of the law enforcement personnel.

He also accused the officials of abusing his mother and asking him about the names of his sisters during his detention.

Back in 2014, PTI had termed his detention as “Monarchical mindset of the Sharifs”.

DJ Butt released on bail ahead of PDM rally 04:27 PM | 10 Dec, 2020

LAHORE – Asif Nazar Butt aka DJ Butt, who was arrested yesterday on the charges of possessing an illegal weapon, ...

More From This Category
EU DisinfoLab: Pakistan slams India for ...
07:15 PM | 10 Dec, 2020
Sindh CM’s adviser dies of COVID-19 infection 
06:40 PM | 10 Dec, 2020
COVID -19 — PM Imran appeals to Opposition for ...
05:20 PM | 10 Dec, 2020
Raunchiest event in Pakistan's history or ...
06:58 PM | 10 Dec, 2020
One-handed man held for driving passenger bus ...
07:41 PM | 10 Dec, 2020
DJ Butt released on bail ahead of PDM rally
04:27 PM | 10 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Behroze Sabzwari recovers from Covid-19 infection
05:00 PM | 10 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr