Police reforms? DJ Butt shares how cops verbally abused his mother, sisters during custody (VIDEO)

LAHORE – Soon after his release on bail Thursday, DJ Butt appeared in a video and criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan on his promises of police reforms.

“I didn’t see any reforms,” Butt said on camera outside the courtroom.

Referring to his previous detention back in 2014 when he along with other PTI workers were arrested by the Capital city police during PML N’s tenure, the frustrated DJ said I was manhandled then too but the physical and verbal abuse that I had to go through this time was unbearable.

Standing next to a police constable in handcuffs, the famous DJ cried about the brutality he had to suffer from at the hands of the law enforcement personnel.

He also accused the officials of abusing his mother and asking him about the names of his sisters during his detention.

Back in 2014, PTI had termed his detention as “Monarchical mindset of the Sharifs”.