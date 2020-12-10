DJ Butt released on bail ahead of PDM rally

LAHORE – Asif Nazar Butt aka DJ Butt, who was arrested yesterday on the charges of possessing an illegal weapon, has been released on bail by a local court.

During Thursday's hearing, Butt’s lawyer argued that the case against him was “political” and he was arrested because of the PDM’s Dec 13 rally. “All sections in the case constitute bailable offences,” his counsel said.

Butt, who is well known for providing his sound and video services for many political gatherings including the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rallies as well as the 2014 Islamabad sit-in.