DJ Butt released on bail ahead of PDM rally
Web Desk
04:27 PM | 10 Dec, 2020
DJ Butt released on bail ahead of PDM rally
Share

LAHORE – Asif Nazar Butt aka DJ Butt, who was arrested yesterday on the charges of possessing an illegal weapon, has been released on bail by a local court.

During Thursday's hearing, Butt’s lawyer argued that the case against him was “political” and he was arrested because of the PDM’s Dec 13 rally. “All sections in the case constitute bailable offences,” his counsel said.

Butt, who is well known for providing his sound and video services for many political gatherings including the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rallies as well as the 2014 Islamabad sit-in.

DJ Butt arrested in Lahore ahead of PDM rally ... 02:43 PM | 9 Dec, 2020

LAHORE – Asif Butt also known as DJ Butt has been arrested from Bank Square Market in Model Town Lahore, ahead of ...

More From This Category
COVID -19 — PM Imran appeals to Opposition for ...
05:20 PM | 10 Dec, 2020
Pakistani scientist recognised by Australian ...
04:00 PM | 10 Dec, 2020
PM Imran to review Covid-19 situation in NCC ...
03:37 PM | 10 Dec, 2020
'Ertugrul' arrives in Pakistan on short visit
02:33 PM | 10 Dec, 2020
Reham Khan tenders unconditional apology to Aneel ...
12:31 PM | 10 Dec, 2020
CTD foil India-backed terror plot to bomb Civil ...
11:30 AM | 10 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Behroze Sabzwari recovers from Covid-19 infection
05:00 PM | 10 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr