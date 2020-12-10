Behroze Sabzwari recovers from Covid-19 infection
KARACHI – Veteran actor Behroze Sabzwari has recovered from COVID-19 infection, his son confirmed.

Sharing the good news with the fans, Shahroz Sabzawari said his 63-year-old father has returned home from the hospital.

In an Instagram story, he wrote: “By the grace of Allah Pak and Sadqa-e-Nabi Pak (SAWW) and with the duas of my elders, my father is back home from hospital healthy and happy” 

Shahroz also thanked his fans for their prayers. He wrote, “Thank you all for the prayers.”

Behroze Sabzwari was hospitalised after contracting the coronavirus last week. The Tanhaiyan actor was admitted in ICU at Ziauddin Hospital.

The popular actor is all set to appear in the upcoming film Neelofar starring Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan.

