Sindh CM’s adviser dies of COVID-19 infection 

KARACHI – Adviser to the Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Social Welfare Aijaz Ali Shah Sheerazi has died of COVID-19.

A spokesperson of the advisor said that Aijaz was being treated at a hospital in Karachi while the deceased was also suffering from a lung ailment.

Funeral prayers and burial of the deceased politican will be held in Thatta.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah, provincial ministers and others have expressed grief over the demise of the death.

Sheerazi started his political career in 1984 and was elected as an MPA five consecutive times since 1985.

The deceased politician survived by three sons.

Pakistan on Thursday has recorded 56 deaths and 3,138 new cases due to the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll stands at 8,603 as 56 more died in one day, while the number of positive cases has surged to 429,280.

At least 2,030 patients have recovered from the COVID-19 during the last 24 hours; on the whole 374,301 people have recovered from the deadly disease so far.

The count of active cases is at 46,376 whereas the positivity rate has reached 7.8 percent.

Sindh stands first as the worst-hit province, followed by Punjab and other provinces. Till now 189,687 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 125,250 in Punjab, 50,762 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 17,604 in Balochistan, 33,695 in Islamabad, 7,517 in Azad Kashmir, and 4,765 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 3,265 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 3,099 in Sindh, 1,439 in KP, 171 in Balochistan, 348 in Islamabad, 183 in Azad Kashmir, and 98 in GB.

Pakistan has so far conducted nearly 5,906,146 coronavirus tests and 40,202 in the last 24 hours.