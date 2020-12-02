Behroze Sabzwari tests positive for COVID-19
07:59 PM | 2 Dec, 2020
Behroze Sabzwari tests positive for COVID-19
KARACHI – The increase of COVID-19 cases in Pakistan has engulfed the entire nation in panic, as the second wave proves to be more dangerous.

Renowned TV and film actor Behroze Sabzwari has been hospitalised for the past few days after contracting the coronavirus, his son Shehroz told local media Wednesday.

The 63-year-old has been admitted in ICU at Ziauddin Hospital.

Previously, from the entertainment fraternity Rubina Ashraf, Usman Mukhtar, Nida Yasir, Danish Nawaz, Vasay Chaudhry and Mariyam Nafees have also tested positive for the virus.

Wishing the Tanhaaiyan star a speedy recovery!

