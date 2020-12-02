Behroze Sabzwari tests positive for COVID-19
Share
KARACHI – The increase of COVID-19 cases in Pakistan has engulfed the entire nation in panic, as the second wave proves to be more dangerous.
Renowned TV and film actor Behroze Sabzwari has been hospitalised for the past few days after contracting the coronavirus, his son Shehroz told local media Wednesday.
The 63-year-old has been admitted in ICU at Ziauddin Hospital.
Sunny Deol tests positive for COVID-19 03:25 PM | 2 Dec, 2020
Bollywood actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol is the latest Bollywood superstar that has been diagnosed positive with ...
Previously, from the entertainment fraternity Rubina Ashraf, Usman Mukhtar, Nida Yasir, Danish Nawaz, Vasay Chaudhry and Mariyam Nafees have also tested positive for the virus.
Wishing the Tanhaaiyan star a speedy recovery!
- Ex-PM Zafarullah Jamali dies at 7609:53 PM | 2 Dec, 2020
- PIA cuts fares for domestic flights09:44 PM | 2 Dec, 2020
-
-
- Vivo – Chinese phonemaker to set up manufacturing plant in Pakistan08:26 PM | 2 Dec, 2020
-
- Hamza Ali Abbasi tweets about writing a book on God07:16 PM | 2 Dec, 2020
- Kaavan looks happy in Cambodia after freedom from Pakistani zoo03:50 PM | 2 Dec, 2020
- Three games run better on Xbox Series X compared to PS509:56 AM | 26 Nov, 2020
- Celebs turning 60 in 202007:48 PM | 24 Nov, 2020
- 10 Richest Actresses of All Time09:20 PM | 23 Nov, 2020
- Karachi among 10 cheapest cities to live in 202006:12 PM | 19 Nov, 2020