Sunny Deol tests positive for COVID-19
Bollywood actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol is the latest Bollywood superstar that has been diagnosed positive with the coronavirus.
“I got myself tested for coronavirus and the result has come back positive. I am in isolation and feeling well. I request that all those who came in contact with me recently should isolate themselves and get tested,” he tweeted in Hindi.
मैंने कोरोना टेस्ट करवाया और रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मैं एकांतवास में हूं और मेरी तबीयत ठीक है। मेरा अनुरोध है कि आप में से जो भी लोग गत कुछ दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में आयें हैं, कृपया स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर अपनी जाँच करवाएं।— Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) December 2, 2020
The 64-year-old actor will be seen next in the sequel for Apne, starring his father Dharmendra, brother Bobby Deol and son Karan Deol.
Other Indian celebrities who have contracted the novel virus include the Bachchans (Amitabh, Abhishek and Aishwarya), Arjun Kapoor, Kanika Kapoor and Genelia Deshmukh among others.
