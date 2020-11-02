Pakistan reports 12 more deaths, 1123 Covid-19 cases

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has reported 1,123 new cases in the last 24 hours by coronavirus. Death toll reaches 6,835 after 12 more died in the last 24 hours.

The number of positive cases has surged to 335,093, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of both cases and casualties followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Pakistan has so far conducted 4,486,843 coronavirus tests and 27,953 in the last 24 hours.

315,016 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 707 patients are in critical condition.