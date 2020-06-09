Four NAB officials test positive for COVID-19
07:19 PM | 9 Jun, 2020
Four NAB officials test positive for COVID-19
MULTAN – Four officials of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The infected officials included an additional director, deputy director, an assistant director besides an assistant.

The infected staffers have isolated themselves at home after they were tested positive for the viral disease.

When approached, a spokesperson for NAB Multan confirmed that four officials have been infected with the virus.

He informed that Additional Director, Mian Waqar, Deputy Director, Adnan Aqiq, Assistan Directo, Rao Khaliq and Assistant, Babar Ali were tested positive for the coronavirus.

