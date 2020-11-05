Aamir Liaquat and wife Tuba test positive for COVID-19

03:46 PM | 5 Nov, 2020
Pakistani television host Aamir Liaquat and wife Tuba Aamir are the latest victims of the coronavirus pandemic.

Amir took to her Instagram story on Thursday to announce the unfortunate news:

“@iamaamirliaqat and I tested positive for corona. We are isolating at home,” she posted.

She went on to request her followers to pray for their recovery and said,” We need your prayers more than ever right now. May Allah Pak give shiffa to everyone Aameen.”

We hope the couple recovers soon! 

Earlier this week, actor Usman Mukhtar, Ameer Gillani, model Saheefa Jabbar Khattak and singer Jawad Ahmed also tested positive for coronavirus.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more! 

