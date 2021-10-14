Pakistan set to receive 2.4mn Pfizer vaccine doses from US

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan will get 2.4 million Covid vaccine doses, under the UN Covax programme, that will reach in country’s federal capital on Saturday.

Reports in local media quoting a White House official said the total number of doses sent to the South Asian country will cross 18.3 million, more than any other country.

The latest shipments of the vaccine lots made by Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech, are due to arrive via the global initiative aimed at equitable access to the COVID vaccines distribution program.

The country of around 221 million people has administered 93,551,193 doses so far.

Sindh makes Covid-19 vaccination mandatory for ... 05:50 PM | 9 Oct, 2021 KARACHI – The Sindh government on Saturday made COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for students aged 12 years and ...

Earlier, US shipments of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines arrived in Islamabad every month since June.