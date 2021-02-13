Pakistan records 58 new deaths, 1262 fresh cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD – The novel coronavirus claimed another 58 lives while 1,262 new cases were reported across Pakistan during the last 24 hours.

According to the latest statistics, there are now 25,649 active cases in the country while 523,700 people have so far recovered from the disease.

The rate of new Covid-19 infections has slowed by nearly half -- or 44.5 percent -- over the past month, according to a specialised AFP database.

The virus has killed at least 2,368,493 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP on Friday.

The US is the worst-affected country with 475,449 deaths followed by Brazil with 236,201, Mexico with 171,234, India with 155,360 and the UK with 115,529.