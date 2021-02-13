Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 13 February 2021
09:30 AM | 13 Feb, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 13 February 2021
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs110,700 on Saturday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 94,900 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs. 86,991 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs. 101,474 at the closing of the market.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 110,700 PKR 1,640
Karachi PKR 110,700 PKR 1,640
Islamabad PKR 110,700 PKR 1,640
Peshawar PKR 110,700 PKR 1,640
Quetta PKR 110,700 PKR 1,640
Sialkot PKR 110,700 PKR 1,640
Attock PKR 110,700 PKR 1,640
Gujranwala PKR 110,700 PKR 1,640
Jehlum PKR 110,700 PKR 1,640
Multan PKR 110,700 PKR 1,640
Bahawalpur PKR 110,700 PKR 1,640
Gujrat PKR 110,700 PKR 1,640
Nawabshah PKR 110,700 PKR 1,640
Chakwal PKR 110,700 PKR 1,640
Hyderabad PKR 110,700 PKR 1,640
Nowshehra PKR 110,700 PKR 1,640
Sargodha PKR 110,700 PKR 1,640
Faisalabad PKR 110,700 PKR 1,640
Mirpur PKR 110,700 PKR 1,640

