Pakistan to start COVID vaccine registration for entire population from tomorrow

ISLAMABAD – Registration for vaccination against Covid-19 for all those aged above 19 will begin from tomorrow, NCOC head and Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar announced Wednesday.

Taking it to his official handle, the head of the country’s top monitoring body said Pakistan has decided to open up vaccination registration for all 19 years and above.

‘We decided to open up vaccination registration for all 19 years and above. This registration will start tomorrow’, the tweet of the PTI leader reads.

In today's NCOC meeting we decided to open up vaccination registration for all 19 years and above. This registration will start from tomorrow. So now registration will be open for the entire national population which is approved by health experts for covid vaccination — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) May 26, 2021

The tweet added ‘So now registration will be open for the entire national population which is approved by health experts for Covid vaccination’/

Earlier this month, Pakistan started vaccination for all aged 30 and above while walk-in vaccination service is available for all aged 40 and above.

On Tuesday, NCOC Chief said that over 268,000 people were vaccinated against the coronavirus (Covid-19) across Pakistan for the first time.

Pakistan has so far administered 5,843,059 Covid vaccine doses till now while 268,236 got inoculated on May 24.

Vaccine Statistics:

Vaccine administered across Pakistan on 24 May: 268,236

Total vaccine administered till now: 5,843,059 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) May 25, 2021

Umar earlier explained that the authorities have started registrations for more age groups as vaccine supply in the south Asian country continues to improve and the country's vaccination capacity gets enhanced day by day.

A digital portal has been launched by the federal government for the registration through which a code was assigned to the person and then they can go to a designated vaccination centre and get a jab.