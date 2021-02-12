CanSinoBio – Pakistan approves fourth COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

ISLAMABAD – The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) on Friday approved the fourth COVID-19 vaccine for emergency.

The registration board has approved CanSinoBio’s vaccine after it greenlighted three others that include Sinopharm, Russia's Sputnik-V and the Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine.

A request for the approval was submitted to DRAP's registration board by AJM Pharma (Pvt) Limited, local media reported.

Pakistan is the second country to approve CanSinoBIO's vaccine, as it was first approved by Mexico.

Clinical trials for CanSinoBIO's vaccine were already being held in several countries, including Pakistan.

On Monday, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan had announced that CanSinoBIO vaccine is nearly 75% effective against the virus in Pakistan.

Clinical trial data (phase-3) of a one-dose Ad5-nCoV vaccine for Covid (Cansino Bio) received. Interim analysis by the Independent Data Monitoring Committee shows 65.7% efficacy at preventing symptomatic cases and 90.98% at preventing severe disease (multicountry analysis). — Faisal Sultan (@fslsltn) February 8, 2021

In the Pakistani subset, efficacy at preventing symptomatic cases is 74.8% & 100% at preventing severe disease, he had said.