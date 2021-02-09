Pakistan approves emergency use of Russia's Sputnik-V vaccine

ISLAMABAD – Russian COVID-19 vaccine ‘Sputnik-V’ has been approved for emergency use in Pakistan.

Sputnik-V has become the third coronavirus vaccine to be approved by Pakistan for emergency use after China’s Sinopharm and AstraZeneca.

Sputnik has received EUA (emergency use authorisation), Faisal Sultan told the International media outlet.

Earlier, the health authority had approved Oxford–AstraZeneca and China's Sinopharm vaccines for emergency use. It is to be noted that a double dose of the Russian vaccine in Pakistan would cost double the rate at which it is available in India.

Mexico and Iran have also approved Sputnik V and intends to import and produce it to fight the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.