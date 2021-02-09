Pakistan approves emergency use of Russia's Sputnik-V vaccine
Share
ISLAMABAD – Russian COVID-19 vaccine ‘Sputnik-V’ has been approved for emergency use in Pakistan.
Sputnik-V has become the third coronavirus vaccine to be approved by Pakistan for emergency use after China’s Sinopharm and AstraZeneca.
Sputnik has received EUA (emergency use authorisation), Faisal Sultan told the International media outlet.
Earlier, the health authority had approved Oxford–AstraZeneca and China's Sinopharm vaccines for emergency use. It is to be noted that a double dose of the Russian vaccine in Pakistan would cost double the rate at which it is available in India.
Mexico and Iran have also approved Sputnik V and intends to import and produce it to fight the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
Pakistan Army contributes Chinese COVID-19 ... 12:26 PM | 8 Feb, 2021
RAWALPINDI – Pakistan military is the first foreign military to receive vaccine assistance from the ...
- Lahore Police officers barred from taking, posting pictures in uniform03:34 PM | 9 Feb, 2021
- PU announces MA/MSc Part-I examination 2020 schedule03:17 PM | 9 Feb, 2021
-
- Pakistan approves emergency use of Russia's Sputnik-V vaccine02:40 PM | 9 Feb, 2021
- Fawad Chaudhry’s wife launches fashion label after their daughter's ...02:28 PM | 9 Feb, 2021
-
- Tipu Sharif's adopted dogs poisoned to death08:53 PM | 8 Feb, 2021
- #K2WinterSummit2021 – Pakistani celebs hope for safe return of Ali ...05:56 PM | 8 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021