Pakistan approves emergency use of Russia's Sputnik-V vaccine
Web Desk
02:40 PM | 9 Feb, 2021
Pakistan approves emergency use of Russia's Sputnik-V vaccine
Share

ISLAMABAD – Russian COVID-19 vaccine ‘Sputnik-V’ has been approved for emergency use in Pakistan.

Sputnik-V has become the third coronavirus vaccine to be approved by Pakistan for emergency use after China’s Sinopharm and AstraZeneca.

Sputnik has received EUA (emergency use authorisation), Faisal Sultan told the International media outlet.

Earlier, the health authority had approved Oxford–AstraZeneca and China's Sinopharm vaccines for emergency use. It is to be noted that a double dose of the Russian vaccine in Pakistan would cost double the rate at which it is available in India.

Mexico and Iran have also approved Sputnik V and intends to import and produce it to fight the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Pakistan Army contributes Chinese COVID-19 ... 12:26 PM | 8 Feb, 2021

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan military is the first foreign military to receive vaccine assistance from the ...

More From This Category
PU announces MA/MSc Part-I examination 2020 ...
03:17 PM | 9 Feb, 2021
Lahore Police officers barred from taking, ...
03:34 PM | 9 Feb, 2021
#K2WinterSummit2021 – Search for Ali Sadpara, ...
02:10 PM | 9 Feb, 2021
Shutdown in IIOJK to pay tribute to Afzal Guru on ...
01:25 PM | 9 Feb, 2021
'Made in Pakistan' – Local manufacturing of ...
12:45 PM | 9 Feb, 2021
Police reveal motive behind murder of Karachi ...
11:14 AM | 9 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Fawad Chaudhry’s wife launches fashion label after their daughter's name
02:28 PM | 9 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr