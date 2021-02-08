Pakistan Army contributes Chinese COVID-19 vaccine to frontline workers

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan military is the first foreign military to receive vaccine assistance from the People’s Liberation Army of China, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Monday.

According to the military media wing it has been decided to contribute complete Chinese vaccine donation in the National vaccine drive to be administered to frontline healthcare workers across Pakistan who are real heroes fighting against pandemic and saving precious lives.

This is keeping with the armed forces' traditional spirit of 'nation comes first, always and every time, it added.

LIVE: A batch of COVID-19 vaccines donated by the Chinese army are delivered to the Pakistani military in Rawalpindi, making Pakistan's military the first to receive COVID-19 vaccine aid from China https://t.co/AqoQ5MZoLL — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) February 8, 2021

Pakistan Army extends their deepest gratitude to all-weather friend China for this magnanimous donation during testing times.

On the other hand, according to the latest figures from the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), novel virus has claimed 59 more lives and 1,037 fresh infections were reported today.

The total count of active cases is 31,983 and positivity rate stands at 3.22 per cent.

NCOC said that with fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 555,511.