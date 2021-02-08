Pakistan reports 1,037 new COVID-19 cases, 59 deaths
ISLAMABAD – At least 59 people lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus infection while 1,037 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Monday.
According to the latest figures, the death toll has surged to 12,026 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 555,511.
In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,260 patients have recovered from the virus while the total recoveries stand at 511,502. The total count of active cases is 31,983 and the national positivity rate stands at 3.22 percent.
Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab and other provinces.
At least 251,047 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 160,935 in Punjab, 68,531 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 18,869 in Balochistan, 41,994 in Islamabad, 9,219 in Azad Kashmir, and 4,916 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Moreover, 4,900 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 4,119 in Sindh, 1,957 in KP, 196 in Balochistan, 480 in Islamabad, 272 in Azad Kashmir, and 102 in GB.
At least 32,149 tests have been tested in the last 24 hours while 8,224,869 samples have tested so far.
