Renowned pharmacist Dr AQ Javed Iqbal passes away due to Covid-19 complications
Web Desk
02:10 PM | 7 Feb, 2021
ISLAMABAD – The novel coronavirus on Sunday claimed the life of another doctor in the federal capital.

Renowned pharmacist Dr. AQ Javed Iqbal has breathed his last while battling with coronavirus on Sunday. The funeral prayer of the deceased will be offered in Islamabad today and he will be laid to rest at the F8 graveyard.

Dr Javed Iqbal remained at many key posts during his career including the health ministry and Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP). Iqbal also remained Vice President of the Pharmacy Council of Pakistan.

According to the latest figures of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 11,967 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 554,474.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,542 patients have recovered from the virus while the total recoveries stand at 510,242. The positivity ratio of Covid-19 cases was recorded at 3.64 percent.

Earlier on Saturday, Pakistan approved the Russian vaccine for Covid-19, for emergency use. The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) approved Sputnik V vaccine for emergency use, sources said.

