Renowned pharmacist Dr AQ Javed Iqbal passes away due to Covid-19 complications
ISLAMABAD – The novel coronavirus on Sunday claimed the life of another doctor in the federal capital.
Renowned pharmacist Dr. AQ Javed Iqbal has breathed his last while battling with coronavirus on Sunday. The funeral prayer of the deceased will be offered in Islamabad today and he will be laid to rest at the F8 graveyard.
Dr Javed Iqbal remained at many key posts during his career including the health ministry and Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP). Iqbal also remained Vice President of the Pharmacy Council of Pakistan.
According to the latest figures of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 11,967 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 554,474.
In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,542 patients have recovered from the virus while the total recoveries stand at 510,242. The positivity ratio of Covid-19 cases was recorded at 3.64 percent.
Pakistan reports 1,346 new COVID-19 cases, 53 ... 09:50 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
ISLAMABAD – At least 53 people lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus infection while 1,346 fresh cases ...
Earlier on Saturday, Pakistan approved the Russian vaccine for Covid-19, for emergency use. The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) approved Sputnik V vaccine for emergency use, sources said.
Chinese Covid-19 vaccine not suitable for senior ... 11:15 AM | 4 Feb, 2021
KARACHI – Chinese vaccine 'Sinopharm' is not suitable and recommended for people above 60 years, pregnant women ...
