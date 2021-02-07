Pakistan reports 1,346 new COVID-19 cases, 53 deaths

ISLAMABAD – At least 53 people lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus infection while 1,346 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Sunday.

According to the latest figures, the death toll has surged to 11,967 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 554,474.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,542 patients have recovered from the virus while the total recoveries stand at 510,242. The positivity ratio of Covid-19 cases was recorded at 3.64 percent.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab and other provinces.

Here is 8-step procedure for coronavirus ... 10:52 PM | 5 Feb, 2021 ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan launched coronavirus vaccination campaign in Pakistan on February 3, days after ...

At least 250,648 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 160,580 in Punjab, 68,338 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 18,859 in Balochistan, 41,934 in Islamabad, 9,199 in Azad Kashmir, and 4,916 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 4,880 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 4,087 in Sindh, 1,952 in KP, 196 in Balochistan, 478 in Islamabad, 272 in Azad Kashmir, and 102 in GB.

At least 36,954 tests have been tested in the last 24 hours while 8,192,720 samples have tested so far.

Saudi Arabia bans entry from 20 countries ... 09:44 AM | 3 Feb, 2021 RIYADH – Saudi Arabia on Tuesday restricted expatriates from traveling to the Kingdom from 20 countries including ...

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) ON Saturday issued an Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) to Russian Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V.

After the Drap’s EUA, now both the government and the private sector can procure three vaccines.