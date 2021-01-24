Russian Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik-V becomes third to be approved for emergency use in Pakistan
KARACHI – Pakistan has approved the emergency use of the Russian Covid-19 vaccine ‘Sputnik V’, the third vaccine approved against the deadly coronavirus.
The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan on Friday granted approval of the Gam-COVID-Vac, also known as Sputnik V. The first batch of the vaccine would reach Pakistan by the end of this month.
Sources said the approval was granted on the recommendation of a committee comprising coronavirus experts and pathologists.
Pakistan announces free COVID vaccine for general ... 08:16 PM | 20 Jan, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Special Assistant to PM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan on Wednesday said the government will provide ...
Earlier, the authority had approved Oxford–AstraZeneca and China's Sinopharm vaccines for emergency use. However, Pakistan is yet to receive any vaccine.
According to a DRAP official, a local pharmaceutical firm, AGP Limited, had applied for registration, marketing, and distribution of the vaccine across Pakistan.
It is to be noted that a double dose of the Russian vaccine in Pakistan would cost double the rate at which it is available in India.
Pakistan approves first COVID-19 vaccine for ... 07:07 PM | 16 Jan, 2021
ISLAMABAD – The Drug Regulatory Authority has issued approval for emergency use of a vaccine, developed by ...
