Russian Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik-V becomes third to be approved for emergency use in Pakistan
Web Desk
02:25 PM | 24 Jan, 2021
Russian Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik-V becomes third to be approved for emergency use in Pakistan
Share

KARACHI – Pakistan has approved the emergency use of the Russian Covid-19 vaccine ‘Sputnik V’, the third vaccine approved against the deadly coronavirus.

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan on Friday granted approval of the Gam-COVID-Vac, also known as Sputnik V. The first batch of the vaccine would reach Pakistan by the end of this month.

Sources said the approval was granted on the recommendation of a committee comprising coronavirus experts and pathologists.

Pakistan announces free COVID vaccine for general ... 08:16 PM | 20 Jan, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Special Assistant to PM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan on Wednesday said the government will provide ...

Earlier, the authority had approved Oxford–AstraZeneca and China's Sinopharm vaccines for emergency use. However, Pakistan is yet to receive any vaccine.

According to a DRAP official, a local pharmaceutical firm, AGP Limited, had applied for registration, marketing, and distribution of the vaccine across Pakistan.

It is to be noted that a double dose of the Russian vaccine in Pakistan would cost double the rate at which it is available in India.

Pakistan approves first COVID-19 vaccine for ... 07:07 PM | 16 Jan, 2021

ISLAMABAD – The Drug Regulatory Authority has issued approval for emergency use of a vaccine, developed by ...

More From This Category
Pakistan announces 17-player team for first Test ...
03:19 PM | 24 Jan, 2021
Karachi man posing as 'excise officer' gets ...
02:00 PM | 24 Jan, 2021
Multan psychiatrist kills daughter, commits ...
01:25 PM | 24 Jan, 2021
Pakistani Ph.D. scholar bags top prize in Chinese ...
12:14 PM | 24 Jan, 2021
Naked, tortured man found in car's trunk outside ...
11:38 AM | 24 Jan, 2021
Pakistan issues new travel advisory for UK, South ...
11:07 AM | 24 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Amitabh Bachchan lands in hot water over ‘sexist’ remarks about IMF chief economist
12:46 PM | 24 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr