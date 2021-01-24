Chaudhry The Martyr – Trailer of biopic on slain Karachi cop released

KARACHI – The teaser for the upcoming film ‘Chaudhry the Martyr’ has been released at an event in the Sindh capital.

The action thriller is a biopic on the life of slain SP Mohammad Aslam Khan.

The event held at a local hotel which was attended by police officers, members of the martyr's family, and a number of artists. The film will shed light on his early life and career in embracing martyrdom.

The role of the protagonist's character, Chaudhry, has been played by a fellow police officer Tariq Islam Khan.

Senior police officials including DIG Special Security Unit Maqsood Memon, SSP Muqaddas Haider, and other officers addressed the function to pay tribute to the martyr and the family.

The lead actor, Tariq Islam, also hailed former Sindh IGP Kaleem Imam who also contributed to the making of the feature film.

Tariq mentioned the year 1993 which he termed the worst year for Karachi cops. He also mentioned other police officials who have embraced martyrdom.

Noreen Aslam, the wife of martyred SSP Chaudhry Aslam, expressed gratitude to the producer Neha Laaj for her crucial role in making the project. Pakistan needs such officers like my husband who never scared of any terror event.

Chaudhary Aslam Khan joined the Sindh Police force and gained fame after working as an encounter specialist from 1992-1997. He embraced martyrdom on January 9, 2014 in a terror attack on Lyari Expressway.