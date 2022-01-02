Mariam Ansari’s rukhsati video goes viral   
Web Desk
04:45 PM | 2 Jan, 2022
Mariam Ansari’s rukhsati video goes viral   
Share

Pakistani actress Mariam Ansari’s new rukhsati video went viral on the internet platforms. 

Mariam tied the knot with Owais Khan, son of legendary cricketer Moin Khan last week. 

A heart-melting video from Mariam’s rukhsati popped up on social media. Mariam can be seen crying her heart out while meeting her brother, leaving all the cherished memories behind.

The super talented 24-year-old emerging actress has appeared in many dramas like Angan, Dillagi, Romeo weds Heer and Bharam. She is the sister of TV actor Ali Ansari.

Earlier, the couple has their Nikkah ceremony in February 2021. The event was attended by many fellow celebrities including Hania Aamir, Faysal Quraishi, Saboor Aly and many others.

Vicky Kaushal faces police complaint for roaming ... 12:26 PM | 2 Jan, 2022

MUMBAI – Newlywed Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is in legal trouble for another time after roaming in Indore on a ...

More From This Category
Indian musician AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija ...
05:41 PM | 2 Jan, 2022
WATCH: Pakistan Navy warship PNS Tabuk visits ...
03:51 PM | 2 Jan, 2022
Shaheen Afridi beats Imran Khan’s record of ...
01:49 PM | 2 Jan, 2022
Natasha Ali celebrates birthday in style
02:30 PM | 2 Jan, 2022
Vicky Kaushal faces police complaint for roaming ...
12:26 PM | 2 Jan, 2022
Pakistani village takes unique decision to curb ...
09:30 PM | 1 Jan, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Indian musician AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija gets engaged to audio engineer Riyasdeen  
05:41 PM | 2 Jan, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr