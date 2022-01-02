Mariam Ansari’s rukhsati video goes viral   

Pakistani actress Mariam Ansari’s new rukhsati video went viral on the internet platforms.

Mariam tied the knot with Owais Khan, son of legendary cricketer Moin Khan last week.

A heart-melting video from Mariam’s rukhsati popped up on social media. Mariam can be seen crying her heart out while meeting her brother, leaving all the cherished memories behind.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abdul Samad Zia Weddings (@abdulsamadzia)

The super talented 24-year-old emerging actress has appeared in many dramas like Angan, Dillagi, Romeo weds Heer and Bharam. She is the sister of TV actor Ali Ansari.

Earlier, the couple has their Nikkah ceremony in February 2021. The event was attended by many fellow celebrities including Hania Aamir, Faysal Quraishi, Saboor Aly and many others.