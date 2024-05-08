Mahira Khan sports nose pin in latest video, but what her mom says? 

KARACHI – Lollywood diva Mahira Khan rules the hearts of fans with her impeccable performance and adorable looks.

She is considered one of the most famous and graceful actress of contemporary drama and film industry in Pakistan. The “Humsafar” star used to keep her fans updated about her activities.

This time around, she shared a video, sporting artificial nose pin and it garnered massive praise from fans with one of them commenting as, “looks so good on you suddenly”.

However, , the “Hum Kahan Ke Shachay Thay” star in the video caption revealed her mother had different views about nose piercing. She shared about what her mother says about it:

“Me - Ama should I get my nose pierced ?

Ama - If you had a smaller nose I’d say yes!”

At the end of the caption, she writes: “I really want to though x”.

On the acting front, Khan has graced the film and television drama industries with many commercial and critically successful projects including Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad, The Legend of Maula Jatt, Shehr-e-Zaat, Sadqay Tumhare, Bin Roye, Razia, Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay, Superstar, and many more.