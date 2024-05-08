Search

Lifestyle

Mahira Khan sports nose pin in latest video, but what her mom says? 

07:16 PM | 8 May, 2024
Mahira Khan sports nose pin in latest video, but what her mom says? 
Source: Instagram

KARACHI – Lollywood diva Mahira Khan rules the hearts of fans with her impeccable performance and adorable looks. 

She is considered one of the most famous and graceful actress of contemporary drama and film industry in Pakistan. The “Humsafar” star used to keep her fans updated about her activities. 

This time around, she shared a video, sporting artificial nose pin and it garnered massive praise from fans with one of them commenting as, “looks so good on you suddenly”.

However, , the “Hum Kahan Ke Shachay Thay” star in the video caption revealed her mother had different views about nose piercing. She shared about what her mother says about it:

“Me - Ama should I get my nose pierced ?

Ama - If you had a smaller nose I’d say yes!”

At the end of the caption, she writes: “I really want to though x”.

On the acting front, Khan has graced the film and television drama industries with many commercial and critically successful projects including Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad, The Legend of Maula Jatt, Shehr-e-Zaat, Sadqay Tumhare, Bin Roye, Razia, Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay, Superstar, and many more. 

Mommy to be? Mahira Khan sparks pregnancy rumors

Lifestyle

07:16 PM | 8 May, 2024

Mahira Khan sports nose pin in latest video, but what her mom says? 

04:29 PM | 8 May, 2024

Ranveer Singh deletes wedding photos from Instagram ahead of baby’s ...

01:34 PM | 8 May, 2024

Sonya Hussyn trolled for her bold look in new viral video

04:33 PM | 7 May, 2024

Top 5 looks from Met Gala 2024

04:20 PM | 7 May, 2024

Alia Bhatt stuns in Sabyasachi saree at Met Gala 2024

11:12 AM | 7 May, 2024

Anoushay Abbasi raises temperature with new bold pictures

Lifestyle

10:24 AM | 6 May, 2024

TV actor Zuhab Khan ties knot with Wania Nadeem; See pictures and ...

09:29 PM | 6 May, 2024

Dania Shah 'agrees to pay her lawyer Rs20m fee' in Aamir Liaquat ...

09:31 PM | 5 May, 2024

Zara Noor Abbas’ new dance video goes viral 

10:22 PM | 5 May, 2024

'Captain Edward James Smith' of Titanic: Actor Bernard Hill passes ...

Advertisement

Latest

09:15 PM | 8 May, 2024

Man held for robbing citizens in guise of road accidents 

Gold & Silver

02:46 PM | 8 May, 2024

Gold extends losses in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pak Rupee to US Dollar Open Market rates 8 May 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 8, 2024 Wednesday in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.25 for selling.

Euro stands at 294.5 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound rate is 345 for buying, and 348.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's came down to 73.25.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 8 May 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.5 280.25
Euro EUR 294.5 297
UK Pound Sterling GBP 345 348.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.25 74
Australian Dollar AUD 180 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.99 747.99
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.43 38.83
Danish Krone DKK 40.16 40.56
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.3 914.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.71 59.31
New Zealand Dollar NZD 167.23 169.23
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.57 25.87
Omani Riyal OMR 722.7 730.7
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.65 206.65
Swedish Korona SEK 25.79 26.09
Swiss Franc CHF 307.34 309.84
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: