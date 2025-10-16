Global Literary Icons to Headline Sharjah International Book Fair 2025

SHARJAH – The 44th edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) is set to welcome a stellar line-up of international authors, including Nigerian literary icon Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Italian physicist and bestselling author Professor Carlo Rovelli, and Irish Booker Prize winner Paul Lynch.

Scheduled to take place from November 5 to 16 at Expo Centre Sharjah, this year’s fair will once again underscore Sharjah’s global standing as a beacon of culture and literature.

Among the notable participants are Banu Mushtaq, the first Kannada-language writer to win the International Booker Prize; Dr Julie Smith, British psychologist and author of the global bestseller Why Has Nobody Told Me This Before?; and American thriller author Chris Pavone, whose novels Two Nights in Lisbon and The Doorman have topped international charts.

Representing a new generation of creative voices, Indian digital creator and author Prajakta Koli (MostlySane) and sustainability advocate Armen Adamjan, known for Creative Explained, will also feature in the programme.

From Africa, Adichie will make her SIBF debut with her latest novel Dream Count (2025), while Europe will be represented by thinkers such as Rovelli and David Wengrow, co-author of The Dawn of Everything. Asia’s literary presence will include Pakistan’s Mira Sethi, acclaimed author of Are You Enjoying?, and veteran playwright Atta-ul-Haq Qasmi.

The 2025 edition will feature hundreds of sessions, panel discussions, book signings, and cultural activities, exploring themes that span literature, science, sustainability, and digital storytelling.

Through this diverse gathering of authors, scholars, and creators, SIBF continues to reaffirm its mission of promoting cross-cultural dialogue and celebrating the enduring power of the written word.