‘Pawri Girl’ Dananeer’s Oops Moment on Red Carpet goes viral

HOUSTAN – Social media sensation turned actress Dananeer Mobeen remained in news after little mishap which she witnessed on red carpet in US.

Pawri Girl, Dananeer was attending an awards ceremony in Houston when she momentarily lost her balance while walking. Quick on her feet, she regained composure and avoided falling, turning what could have been an embarrassing moment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Irfan UL Haq (@irfan_views99)

The Sinf-e-Aahan star was seen dazzling in light blue, shimmery silk gown. This is not the first time Dananeer she had such a slip; during a previous awards show, she similarly stumbled and was assisted by fellow actor Khushhal Khan.

The video was from last year, but users are not sharing it.

Reactions on social media have been mixed. Some users criticized her choice of outfit, suggesting that the oversized gown and high heels contributed to the stumble, while others shared humorous comments, joking that Dananeer seems prone to falling.