Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan – 16 Oct 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee shows marginal movement against major global currencies, with the US dollar maintaining stability in the interbank and open markets.

According to the latest rates shared by the All-Pakistan Exchange Association, the US dollar was traded at Rs282.75 for buying and Rs282.95 for selling, showing minimal change from the previous session.

The Euro appreciated slightly, trading at Rs331.95 (buying) and Rs335.45 (selling), while the UK pound sterling remained strong at Rs380.75 and Rs383.75, respectively.

Among Gulf currencies, the UAE dirham stood at Rs76.9 (buying) and Rs77.9 (selling), and the Saudi riyal traded at Rs75.4 and Rs76.05, respectively.