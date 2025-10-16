Today Gold Rates in Pakistan – 16 October 2025

KARACHI — Pakistan’s gold market saw dramatic surge as prices soared to an all-time high, shattering previous records amid a global rally in the precious metal.
The price of gold jumped by a staggering Rs5,800 per tola, hitting a record-breaking Rs440,900 in local markets. The rate for 10 grams of gold also surged by Rs4,972, settling at Rs378,000.
Gold Rates in Pakistan Today
|City
|Gold Price
|Karachi
|Rs440,900
|Lahore
|Rs440,900
|Islamabad
|Rs440,900
|Peshawar
|Rs440,900
|Quetta
|Rs440,900
|Sialkot
|Rs440,900
|Hyderabad
|Rs440,900
|Faisalabad
|Rs440,900
In the international market, gold prices continued their upward march, reaching $4,198 per ounce (including a $20 premium), reflecting a $58 increase in just one day.
Silver wasn’t far behind, with its price climbing Rs90 to touch Rs5,337 per tola, as investors rushed toward safe-haven assets amid global economic jitters.
Globally, gold came within a whisper of the $4,200-per-ounce mark, buoyed by rising hopes of U.S. interest rate cuts and renewed U.S.-China trade tensions that pushed investors toward the yellow metal. Spot gold surged 0.8% to $4,173.56 per ounce as of 0252 GMT after hitting a record $4,186.68, while U.S. futures for December delivery climbed 0.7% to $4,192.90.