Today Gold Rates in Pakistan – 16 October 2025

KARACHI — Pakistan’s gold market saw dramatic surge as prices soared to an all-time high, shattering previous records amid a global rally in the precious metal.

The price of gold jumped by a staggering Rs5,800 per tola, hitting a record-breaking Rs440,900 in local markets. The rate for 10 grams of gold also surged by Rs4,972, settling at Rs378,000.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today

City Gold Price Karachi Rs440,900 Lahore Rs440,900 Islamabad Rs440,900 Peshawar Rs440,900 Quetta Rs440,900 Sialkot Rs440,900 Hyderabad Rs440,900 Faisalabad Rs440,900

In the international market, gold prices continued their upward march, reaching $4,198 per ounce (including a $20 premium), reflecting a $58 increase in just one day.

Silver wasn’t far behind, with its price climbing Rs90 to touch Rs5,337 per tola, as investors rushed toward safe-haven assets amid global economic jitters.

Globally, gold came within a whisper of the $4,200-per-ounce mark, buoyed by rising hopes of U.S. interest rate cuts and renewed U.S.-China trade tensions that pushed investors toward the yellow metal. Spot gold surged 0.8% to $4,173.56 per ounce as of 0252 GMT after hitting a record $4,186.68, while U.S. futures for December delivery climbed 0.7% to $4,192.90.