Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Latest Gold Price – 25 September 2025

By News Desk
8:44 am | Sep 25, 2025
KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan remained stable, as the price of 24-karat gold stood at Rs398,800 per tola, while 10 grams were valued at Rs341,906.

In the global market, gold climbed to a record $3,770 per ounce, reflecting strong demand amid ongoing economic uncertainty.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today

City Gold Price
Karachi 398,800
Lahore 398,800
Islamabad 398,800
Peshawar 398,800
Quetta 398,800
Sialkot 398,800
Hyderabad 398,800
Faisalabad 398,800

Across major Pakistani cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta, Sialkot, Hyderabad, and Faisalabad, gold rates were uniform at Rs398,800 per tola, while silver was priced at Rs4,637 per tola and Rs3,975 per 10 grams.

Market experts attribute the consistent rise in prices to volatility in global bullion trade and fluctuations in the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar.

