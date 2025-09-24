Gold Rates in Pakistan – Today Gold Price update – 24 September 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan recorded massive gains amid upward trend in the international market. According to the Saraffa Association, the price of 24-karat gold per tola stood at Rs398,800, while 10 grams of gold were trading at Rs341,906.
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan
|City
|Gold Price
|Karachi
|398,800
|Lahore
|398,800
|Islamabad
|398,800
|Peshawar
|398,800
|Quetta
|398,800
|Sialkot
|398,800
|Hyderabad
|398,800
|Faisalabad
|398,800
The precious metal, long regarded as a safe-haven investment, attracts buyers during economic uncertainty due to its ability to retain value. Gold is traded globally in physical bullion, futures, and ETFs, with major markets in London, New York, and Shanghai.
Prices are influenced by factors such as interest rates, currency fluctuations, and geopolitical developments.
International Trends: In the global market, gold stood at $3,770 per ounce after a surge of $51.