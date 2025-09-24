Gold Rates in Pakistan – Today Gold Price update – 24 September 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan recorded massive gains amid upward trend in the international market. According to the Saraffa Association, the price of 24-karat gold per tola stood at Rs398,800, while 10 grams of gold were trading at Rs341,906.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Price Karachi 398,800 Lahore 398,800 Islamabad 398,800 Peshawar 398,800 Quetta 398,800 Sialkot 398,800 Hyderabad 398,800 Faisalabad 398,800

The precious metal, long regarded as a safe-haven investment, attracts buyers during economic uncertainty due to its ability to retain value. Gold is traded globally in physical bullion, futures, and ETFs, with major markets in London, New York, and Shanghai.

Prices are influenced by factors such as interest rates, currency fluctuations, and geopolitical developments.

International Trends: In the global market, gold stood at $3,770 per ounce after a surge of $51.