Gold Rates in Pakistan – Today Gold Price update – 24 September 2025

By Our Correspondent
8:32 am | Sep 24, 2025
Gold Hits Rs349,300 Per Tola as Global Rates Rebound

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan recorded massive gains amid upward trend in the international market. According to the Saraffa Association, the price of 24-karat gold per tola stood at Rs398,800, while 10 grams of gold were trading at Rs341,906.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Price
Karachi 398,800
Lahore 398,800
Islamabad 398,800
Peshawar 398,800
Quetta 398,800
Sialkot 398,800
Hyderabad 398,800
Faisalabad 398,800

The precious metal, long regarded as a safe-haven investment, attracts buyers during economic uncertainty due to its ability to retain value. Gold is traded globally in physical bullion, futures, and ETFs, with major markets in London, New York, and Shanghai.

Prices are influenced by factors such as interest rates, currency fluctuations, and geopolitical developments.

International Trends: In the global market, gold stood at $3,770 per ounce after a surge of $51.

